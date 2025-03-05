Mercedes-Benz E-Class E450 Review: Is It A Sleeper?

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Ultraviolette Shockwave Launched In India At Rs 1.50 LakhUltraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 LakhMercedes-Benz E-Class E450 Review: Is It A Sleeper?Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mercedes-Benz E450 Review | Does The Six-Cylinder Make It A Driver's Car?Kia Syros Variants Explained: Petrol, Diesel, Manual, Automatic | Which Is The Right TrimVolkswagen Virtus 3 Reasons Review | A Case Of Heart Over Head? | Pros And Cons
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo ES90 ElectricMercedes-Maybach SL 680Mercedes-Benz CLA EVKia EV5Tata Harrier EV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Mercedes-Benz E-Class E450 Review: Is It A Sleeper?

With as much output as the Ferrari Testarossa, the E450 has a powerful engine under the hood and is a luxury fitting for a fat cat sitting at the back. But is it a driver’s car?
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds
  • 375bhp and 500Nm from 3.0-litre straight-six
  • Costs Rs 92.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

What is a Sleeper? 

Mercedes E450 web 4

In car guys' terms, a ‘sleeper’ means a ‘car with a big powerful engine under the hood, packing in a lot of horsepower’. But that’s any performance car, right? Well, the Sleeper tag comes in if the external appearance of the said car doesn’t give you the slightest hint of just how much power is lurking underneath. But you must be wondering if the car you see in the pictures here is your regular new-generation E-Class. And we had already driven the new E-Class some five months ago when the sixth-generation E-Class landed on our shores. That one was the E200. It had a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine under the hood, which makes just over 200bhp and 320Nm. It’s rear-wheel-drive and can do 0-100kmph in just over eight seconds. You can also have the E-Class with a similar output diesel in the E220d guise. 

Mercedes E450 web 5

But what you see here is not your regular E-Class. This isn’t the E63 AMG either; don't get too excited yet. I wouldn’t have been able to hold my giggles if it was an E63. But this one, it’s the range-topper. Costing over 17 lakh rupees more than the E200 (with a sticker price of Rs 92.5 lakh ex-showroom), this one wears a 450 badge. But does it qualify as a ‘sleeper’?

 

Engine and Performance

Mercedes E450 web 25

Under the long bonnet of the E450 sits a straight-six. The 3.0-litre straight-six makes 387bhp and 500Nm. That’s good enough to clock the acceleration time from 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds. To give you a perspective, the output is almost 170bhp more than the E200, and the acceleration time is as good as the erstwhile Nissan 370Z or the Porsche 718 Cayman. Want to know some more cars this can keep up with - the Alpine A110S, the Jaguar F-Type RWD or even some American muscle cars? And these are some serious driver’s cars. But the question is - is this E450 a driver’s car?

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Review: The Green Beast

Mercedes E450 web 1

Well, it is fast, for the starters. The single-scroll turbocharger is ready at boost as soon as you plant your right foot on the accelerator, and the acceleration time of sub-5 seconds is apparent, and all that 500Nm is felt the moment you wring it. The squat position just before the take-off also proves just how intense the horsepower is under the hood. But there’s no hiding the fact that this is a large, heavy sedan.

Mercedes E450 web 19

It will be bought by the fat cat sitting at the back to be chauffeured from one meeting to another. They won’t care about the AWD setup, which reduces the understeer and enhances the grip when tackling a corner. They won’t even bother when say at the traffic light GP this one can smoke almost anything standing next to it. This is a fat, hefty sedan that can crunch the minions the same way the owner sitting at the back does in their respective field. 

 

Sadly, no, this is not the driver’s car you’d want it to be.

Mercedes E450 web 11

It doesn't feel as eager and as light on its feet as the C-Class does. We have driven the C300, and it feels like a proper sprinter compared to this one. This one has matured a lot to assume the S-Class’s place after all. Similar to that middle-aged uncle we all know who tries to wear a hip t-shirt and sneakers to look and feel young, but he simply cannot escape the fact that with age (and dimension), comes maturity. The E-Class is now more mature. The bigger engine here is to make the commutes swifter rather than thrilling. It can easily sit at triple-digit speeds and can overtake at will. But it’s not there to give an adrenaline rush to the driver. 

 

Also read: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 India Launch Confirmed

Mercedes E450 web 16

Apart from the engine, which is smooth, refined, vibration-free at any speed and quite responsive, too, the overall hardware largely remains unchanged. I still wish the E-Class came with a better set of tyres that were a tad grippier and a bit more silent. The steering feels light and easy at slow speeds. But I wish they were a bit more communicative. The ride isn’t too bad, either. It absorbs most irregularities without a bother. The gearbox, too, is smooth, quick-shifting and free from any lags or jerks.

Mercedes E450 web 23

Overall, this powertrain is best suited for the long drive back home after cracking numerous meetings. It is also fitting for cruising to your favourite destinations when time permits. 

 

Also read: Lexus NX 350h vs Mercedes-Benz EQB 350: Luxury Electric or Luxury Hybrid?

 

Exterior And Interior  

 

Mercedes E450 web 17

Where the E200 looked stately, this one is even more so. With the 450 badging comes the AMG line kit, which gives you slightly flared-out bumpers both fore and aft. There’s a fake exhaust garnish done in chrome lower down the rear bumper, which wasn’t necessary but looks gracious, nonetheless. And it sits on 19-inch AMG line alloy wheels - and they do look like they mean business.

Mercedes E450 web 22

However, not much has changed inside the cabin over the 200. It's still luxurious, it still feels like you have gotten yourself an S-Class at a bargain. Upfront, the wooden inlays are replaced by a piano-black finish, which looks more upmarket and expensive. But if you are paying a price north of a crore, the rear seats should have offered a massager and an entertainment screen at the back. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz W124 vs New E-Class: Modern Classic Meets Best Seller

 

Conclusion

Mercedes E450 web 14

Finally, to answer the one question we started with, is the Mercedes-Benz E450 a Sleeper? Well, it's not. Sure, it has a lot of horsepower under the hood. And, look at it from the outside, and it doesn’t seem like it can run circles around many two-door sports coupes. But can it actually do that? Maybe or maybe not. Firstly, because it is large, stately, and heavy. And despite offering a bigger engine, it hasn’t given up on any of the comforts it offers to the rear seat occupant who will be buying this car for their quick commute to and from the office. Seldom will it see the owner enjoying this engine doing drag races or canyon runs whenever the time permits. 

Mercedes E450 web 18

What it is in fact is a dying breed. Not many straight-six engines are on sale at the moment. So, if you can buy one, you should get one. After all, as petrolheads, we must conserve these last-of-its-kind species.

 

Pictures by Praneel Paithankar

# mercedes cars# mercedes# mercedes sedan# mercedes benz# mercedes benz india# e-Class# E450# Mercedes-Benz E450# Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2025# car# Cars# Opinion# New Cars# Cover Story# car-review# Car Reviews# First Drive# Road Test
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Mercedes has fitted the prototype solid state battery packs into EQS test cars which commenced road testing in February 2025.
    Mercedes-Benz Commences Road Testing Of New Solid State Batteries; Targets 1,000 Km Range
  • Mercedes-Benz remains the last V12-producing German marque. But these revered engines will be available in select markets. only
    Mercedes-Benz To Retain V12 Engines; Electrified V8 In Works
  • Mercedes has not revealed any details on the project, though it could be alluding to the return of the three-door variant of its iconic SUV.
    ‘Smaller’ Mercedes-Benz G-Class Confirmed: 3-Door Model Or All-New SUV?
  • All-electric derivative of the E-Class – separate from the EQE sedan – will be a “no-compromise” offering, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius asserted at the carmaker’s Capital Market Day event.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class EV Confirmed For 2027 Launch
  • Third-gen CLA will feature both all-electric and internal combustion powertrains and will also get a high-performance AMG derivative.
    All-Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere Confirmed For March

Latest News

  • With as much output as the Ferrari Testarossa, the E450 has a powerful engine under the hood and is a luxury fitting for a fat cat sitting at the back. But is it a driver’s car?
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class E450 Review: Is It A Sleeper?
  • The Royal Enfield Himalayan has been in the car&bike long-term garage for a few months now, and finally we got to take it to its spiritual home, the Himalayas.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Review: Part 2
  • Should you go to riding school more than once? After attending California Superbike School a second time, my answer warrants a few thousand words!
    2025 California Superbike School Review: Smoothly, Evenly, Constantly!
  • Over these last three months, the Nexon has been my primary mode of transportation be it to the office, running small errands around my home, and going for weekend getaways.
    Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic 3000 km Long Term Review
  • How much of an improvement is the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure? That’s the question I had in mind before heading to Goa for the India press ride. After riding it off-road and on the highway, one important question remains. Should I get one for myself?
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review: Should You Buy One?
  • We spent a sunny day with the new Aprilia Tuono 457 riding up to and around Nandi Hills in Bengaluru to get a taste of what this new street naked is all about.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Review: Taste the Thunder!
  • We slap on new rubber from Eurogrip tyres on a Royal Enfield Classic 500 to test them as a worthy stock replacement for the motorcycle.
    Eurogrip Beamer Tyre Review: Introduction
  • BYD has solved the problem which the Seal sedan faced by introducing its SUV derivative – the Sealion 7. While at it, they also gave this solid solution a coupe-SUV body style that surely doesn’t look like an afterthought.
    BYD Sealion 7 Review: Perfect Family Electric SUV?
  • Once offered in India solely in bonkers AMG spec, the iconic Gelandewagen has now arrived in all-electric form. But is it as desirable as before?
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV Review: The Green Beast
  • We have spent some time with the 2025 Simple One electric scooter that has been updated with new features and a new firmware, and here’s what we have to say about it
    2025 Simple One Review: New Features And Some More!

Research More on Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
7.8

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Starts at ₹ 78.5 - 92.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View E-Class Specifications
View E-Class Features

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved