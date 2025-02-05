Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 India Launch Confirmed

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the launch of the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in India. Mercedes-Benz has also stated the car's debut will take place on March 17. The Maybach SL 680 was unveiled globally back in August 2024 as the brand’s sportiest model to date. Based on the Mercedes-AMG SL 63, the Maybach SL receives several comfort-oriented changes including revised tuning to the AMG V8 to better suit its more luxury-focused nature.

On the design front, the SL gets notable Maybach-specific changes including the Maybach grille, new bumpers, Maybach-specific alloy wheels, dollops of additional chrome trimming and even rose-gold inserts within the headlamps. There’s room for customisation as well with buyers able to have the car’s bonnet emblazoned with Maybach logos in the paintwork or have it embossed into the soft-top fabric roof. Another notable change over the AMG SL is the deletion of the second-row seats with the Maybach SL being a strict 2-seater to the AMG’s 2+2.

In international markets, buyers have two standard specifications to choose from - Red Ambience or White Ambience. The former pairs a red body with a black contrast bonnet while the latter sees the body finished predominantly in white. However, being a Maybach, customers can request other paint finishes from Mercedes-Maybach’s personalisation catalogue.

Moving to the cabin, the basic design and layout is unchanged though the AMG’s sportier design touches and trim finishes have made way for ones that impart a more luxury feel to the cabin. The digital interfaces now run Maybach-specific graphics while the AMG steering has been replaced by a Maybach unit.

There are mechanical changes to the Maybach SL as well. It gets a revised noise-optimised exhaust system along with more extensive use of sound-deadening material and softer engine mountings. The suspension set-up too has been revised for a greater focus on comfort. Rear axle steering is standard.

Under the hood, the Maybach SL is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 that puts out 577 bhp and 800 Nm of torque - identical figures to the AMG SL 63. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel drive. However different engine and powertrain tuning has meant the Maybach SL is not quite as quick as the AMG. The Maybach SL will hit 100 kmph in a claimed 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 260 kmph compared to the AMG SL 63’s 3.6 second and 315 kmph respectively.

When launched, the Maybach SL will essentially sit in a class of its own with the closest competition likely to come from the Bentley Continental GT Convertible.