Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupe India Launch Confirmed For 2025

The CLE Coupe will arrive in hot AMG 53 spec with a 442 bhp turbocharged six-cylinder engine under the hood.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 9, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • AMG CLE 53 Coupe develops 442 bhp and 560 Nm
  • 0-100 kmph dusted in a claimed 4.2 seconds
  • Will be second CLE model to arrive in India after the C 300 Cabriolet

Having launched the CLE Cabriolet in India in 2024, Mercedes-Benz India has now confirmed that the CLE Coupe too is headed to our shores though with one big difference. While the Cabriolet arrived in standard 300 guise, the CLE Coupe will be launched in India in hot AMG 53 spec with a turbocharged six-cylinder engine under the bonnet. The AMG CLE 53 Coupe will be launched in India in the second quarter of 2025, the company revealed at its annual brand conference.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore
 

Mercedes AMG CLE 2

In terms of design, the AMG CLE 53 Coupe gets the typical AMG treatment with the Panamericana grille up front, more aggressive bumpers and side sills, a quad-tip exhaust and 19-inch AMG alloy wheels. The AMG CLE also gets additional vents on the front fender to channel air out of the wheel arches.
 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.28 Crore
 

Moving to the interior, the CLE 53 retains the C-class-inspired cabin with the large portrait-style touchscreen dominating the centre console, circular air-con vents and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering. The difference compared to the standard CLE come in the form of sportier AMG seats up front, an AMG steering wheel and AMG-specific graphics for the digital interfaces. The AMG dynamic select function offers five driving programs, "Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. The driver can transition to manual mode using the "M" button for gear shifts via the shift paddles.

Mercedes AMG CLE 4

Under the hood, the CLE 53 gets an AMG-tuned 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine pushing out 442 bhp and 560 Nm of torque in daily use. The torque can be temporarily boosted to 600 Nm for 12 seconds via an over-boost function. The unit also benefits from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system featuring an integrated starter generator that adds up to 17 kW (22.6 bhp) of power and 205 Nm of torque under hard acceleration. Power is sent to all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system and a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA To Be Showcased Along With Electric G-Wagen
 

Mercedes AMG CLE 5

The top speed of AMG CLE is electronically limited up to 250 km/h and will hit 100 kmph in a claimed 4.2 seconds. Stopping power comes via 370 mm discs with four-piston callipers up front and 360 mm discs with single-piston callipers at the rear.
 

The CLE 53 Coupe will go up against the likes of the Audi S5 Sportback in the Indian market.

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-AMG CLE# Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupe# Mercedes CLE# Mercedes CLE Coupe# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The G 580 is the first ever all-electric derivative of the iconic G-class and features a quad-motor powertrain developing 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm of peak torque.
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore
  • The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 will solely be offered in five-seat configuration, and offers greater range than the more expensive EQS 580
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.28 Crore
  • It might be a model year update for the seven-gen C-Class, but out goes the C300d and in comes the C300 with its 200bhp petrol engine. What fun!
    2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review: C300 Is Fast And Curious
  • Here is a look at all the sedans launched in India in the calendar year.
    Sedans Launched In India In 2024: New Dzire, Amaze, 5 Series, Camry And More
  • Mercedes-Benz will also showcase G 580 with EQ Technology, EQS SUV 680 Night Series, LWB E-Class 450 4MATIC, AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ and the AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE
    Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA To Be Showcased Along With Electric G-Wagen

Latest News

  • With the update, the motorcycle gets a series of subtle cosmetic tweaks, in addition to a range of new features
    2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched In India At Rs 1.84 Lakh; Gets Slipper Clutch, New Digital Dash
  • The Hero Xoom 160 was first showcased in November 2023 at the EICMA trade show in Milan
    Hero Xoom 160 Scooter Spied In India Ahead Of Launch
  • The CLE Coupe will arrive in hot AMG 53 spec with a 442 bhp turbocharged six-cylinder engine under the hood.
    Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupe India Launch Confirmed For 2025
  • The MG M9 is essentially a rebadged version of the Maxus MIFA 9 MPV that is on sale in global markets.
    MG M9 Electric MPV Confirmed For India Launch; Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo
  • A significant model year update for Tata Motors’ entry-level hatchback brings a more extensive list of features.
    2025 Tata Tiago Launched At Rs 5 Lakh; Gets 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, LED Headlights
  • The flagship Xtreme model will scheduled to be launched very soon India.
    Soon-To-Be-Launched Hero Xtreme 250R Spotted During TVC Shoot
  • The G 580 is the first ever all-electric derivative of the iconic G-class and features a quad-motor powertrain developing 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm of peak torque.
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore
  • The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 will solely be offered in five-seat configuration, and offers greater range than the more expensive EQS 580
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.28 Crore
  • The R 1300 GS Adventure and the 2025 BMW S1000 RR will be BMW Motorrad India’s first launches of the year
    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, New S1000 RR To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo
  • The Enyaq siblings receive a design update in line with the new Elroq electric SUV along with packing in additional tech inside the cabin.
    Skoda Enyaq, Enyaq Coupe Facelifts Debut With Updated Looks, Revised Powertrains

Popular Mercedes-AMG Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupe India Launch Confirmed For 2025
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved