Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupe India Launch Confirmed For 2025

Having launched the CLE Cabriolet in India in 2024, Mercedes-Benz India has now confirmed that the CLE Coupe too is headed to our shores though with one big difference. While the Cabriolet arrived in standard 300 guise, the CLE Coupe will be launched in India in hot AMG 53 spec with a turbocharged six-cylinder engine under the bonnet. The AMG CLE 53 Coupe will be launched in India in the second quarter of 2025, the company revealed at its annual brand conference.

In terms of design, the AMG CLE 53 Coupe gets the typical AMG treatment with the Panamericana grille up front, more aggressive bumpers and side sills, a quad-tip exhaust and 19-inch AMG alloy wheels. The AMG CLE also gets additional vents on the front fender to channel air out of the wheel arches.



Moving to the interior, the CLE 53 retains the C-class-inspired cabin with the large portrait-style touchscreen dominating the centre console, circular air-con vents and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering. The difference compared to the standard CLE come in the form of sportier AMG seats up front, an AMG steering wheel and AMG-specific graphics for the digital interfaces. The AMG dynamic select function offers five driving programs, "Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. The driver can transition to manual mode using the "M" button for gear shifts via the shift paddles.

Under the hood, the CLE 53 gets an AMG-tuned 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine pushing out 442 bhp and 560 Nm of torque in daily use. The torque can be temporarily boosted to 600 Nm for 12 seconds via an over-boost function. The unit also benefits from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system featuring an integrated starter generator that adds up to 17 kW (22.6 bhp) of power and 205 Nm of torque under hard acceleration. Power is sent to all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system and a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

The top speed of AMG CLE is electronically limited up to 250 km/h and will hit 100 kmph in a claimed 4.2 seconds. Stopping power comes via 370 mm discs with four-piston callipers up front and 360 mm discs with single-piston callipers at the rear.



The CLE 53 Coupe will go up against the likes of the Audi S5 Sportback in the Indian market.