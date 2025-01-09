Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.28 Crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQS 450, a more affordable variant of the all-electric EQS SUV. Priced at Rs 1.28 crore (ex-showroom), the model was launched alongside the highly-anticipated all-electric iteration of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Unlike the more expensive EQS 580, this variant is a five-seat model, and will solely be offered with a single-motor setup. Equipped with the same battery pack as the EQS 580, this model delivers higher range than its dual-motor counterpart.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 gets subtle design tweaks over the EQS 580

Visually, the EQS 450 gets a few minor cosmetic tweaks over the EQS 580, which include subtle changes to the front bumper and variant-specific 21-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the model retains the same layout, featuring the MBUX Hyperscreen. The big difference over the 580 is the lack of a third row of seats. The second row seats however continue to be power adjustable and can both slide and recline for greater comfort.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 will solely be offered in five-seat configuration

On the powertrain front, the EQS 450 features a single-motor setup mounted on the rear axle that churns out 355 bhp and 800 Nm. The vehicle can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in a claimed 6.7 seconds. Like the more expensive EQS 580, this variant also comes with a 122 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 671 km (WLTP).