Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV India Launch On January 9

New variant of the EQS SUV to feature greater range and a five seat layout
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on December 16, 2024

Highlights

  • The EQS 450 will only be offered in five-seat format.
  • To be offered in RWD spec.
  • Has a range of 671 km (WLTP).

Aside from the India debut of the production Electric G-class, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will also launch a new variant of the EQS SUV in the country on January 9, 2025. The new variant, the EQS 450, will go on sale alongside the EQS 580 SUV and unlike the latter will get a five-seat layout.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven Concept Showcased In Mumbai

Mercedes Benz EQS 450 SUV India Launch On January 9 1

Cosmetically speaking, the EQS 450 is expected to get a slightly different design package compared to the 580. Expect exterior changes to include tweaks to the bumpers and variant-unique 21-inch alloy wheels. Mercedes-Benz could also offer differences in the paint shades offered.

Mercedes Benz EQS 450 SUV India Launch On January 9 3

Inside, the cabin design is expected to stay unchanged replete with the MBUX Hyperscreen. The big difference over the 580 is the lack of a third row of seats. The second row seats however continue to be power adjustable and can both slide and recline for greater comfort.

 

Also Read: Production-Spec Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Debuts With F1-Inspired Halo, 577 bhp V8


Moving to the powertrain, the EQS 450  features a rear-wheel drive configuration to the 580’s dual-motor 4Matic all-wheel drive. The 450 has a peak power output of 355 bhp and 568 Nm with 0-100 kmph dusted in a claimed 6.7 seconds. Aside with the 580, the 450 also comes with a 122 kWh battery pack though it offers greater range at 671 km to the 580’s 610 km (WLTP figures).


Expect the EQS 450 SUV to be priced in the region of Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom).
 

