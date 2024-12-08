Login
Production-Spec Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Debuts With F1-Inspired Halo, 577 bhp V8

Radical-looking speedster enters production with minimal changes from the concept and some unique kit.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Powered by the SL 63's 577 bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
  • F1-inspired Halo is functional and integrated into the vehicle's body structure
  • Each car comes with a pair of helmets and a helmet intercom system

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the production-spec PureSpeed speedster, the brand’s first model under its limited-production Mythos series aimed at collectors. Previously shown as a near-production concept back in May 2024, the final limited-production model - just 250 units to be made globally - is virtually unchanged from the concept with the company now confirming the mechanical and powertrain details of the speedster.

 

Also read: Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Speedster Concept Previews First Mythos Series Model

 Mercedes AMG Pure Speed 1

Production-spec PureSpeed changed little from the near-production concept shown earlier in 2024

 

The PureSpeed is based on the AMG SL 63 4Matic and while the basic proportions are unchanged there are notable changes to the bodywork including a more aggressive aero package. The PureSpeed lacks the AMG Panamericana grille, instead featuring a shark-nose design with a prominent central air-vent with AMG lettering positioned towards the base of the bumper and prominent side vents. The bonnet features additional venting and the cabin has gone from a 2+2 seater to a strict 2 seater with an extended rear deck and prominent rear buttresses that house the rollover bars. The rear deck too is notably redesigned.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV India Launch On January 9, 2025

 Mercedes AMG Pure Speed 2

Gets notable styling changes over the standard SL including a redesigned rear deck and a 2-seat cabin.

 

But the biggest difference over the SL is the roof or lack of one. Unlike the roadster, the PureSpeed lacks an A-pillar and windscreen instead featuring a wind deflector elements ahead of the cockpit and an F1-inspired Halo safety device running along the centre of the cabin. Each car also ships with a weather cover that clips onto the fenders to cover the cabin to keep incremental weather out when the vehicle is parked outside.

 

Also read: Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Powertrain Details Revealed
 

Mercedes AMG Pure Speed 3

Traditional A-pillar and windshield replaced by a wind deflector and F1-style Halo safety device.

 

The cabin’s design itself is typical AMG SL replete with the portrait touchscreen with a tilt function and features swathes of carbon fibre and leather across all surfaces and a model-unique IWC Schaffhausen watch mounted atop the dashboard. Each car comes with a pair of helmets and an intercom system allowing for communication between the two occupants. The intercom system can also be paired with the owner’s phone to make and receive phone calls and play music. Additionally, the PureSpeed also comes with a 1170 W Burmester 3D sound system too.

 

Also read: Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Launched In India at Rs 1.95 Crore
 


Mercedes AMG Pure Speed 4Cabin design is typical SL but features greater use of carbon fibre; the dash-top watch is unique to the PureSpeed. 

 

Moving to the mechanicals, the PureSpeed gets aerodynamic elements seen on the new AMG GT 63 Pro replete with active flaps to help increase downforce and counteract the lack of a roof. AMG adaptive suspension is fitted as standard with the system also featuring semi-active roll control and a front axle lift system to tackle speed breakers. Stopping power comes via composite disc brakes with six-piston callipers up front and single-piston callipers at the rear. Rear axle steering too is standard.
 Mercedes AMG Pure Speed 5

The PureSpeed uses the same drivetrain as the AMG SL 63 with identical performance numbers.

 

Also read: 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 3.60 Crore
 

Coming to the powertrain, the PureSpeed gets the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the SL 63. The unit develops an identical 577 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and fully-variable all-wheel drive. Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of 3.6 seconds for the speedster and a top speed of 315 kmph - identical numbers to the SL 63.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

