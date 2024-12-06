Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eKia SyrosHonda 2025 AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota New CamryLotus EmiraKia SyrosLexus New LBXMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureOkinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV India Launch On January 9, 2025

All-electric derivative of the G-Class SUV offers up to 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm of peak torque.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • G 580 EV gets a quad-motor powertrain with up to 579 bhp and 1164 Nm of torque
  • Bookings opened in July 2024
  • Expected to arrive as a CBU

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will launch the much-awaited G 580 with EQ Technology on January 9, 2025. The G 580 with EQ Technology is the all-electric derivative of the iconic G-class packing in a quad-motor all-wheel drive powertrain and offering up to 473 km of range on a full charge.
 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Bookings Open In India
 

Speaking of the looks, the G 580 EV only gets minor cosmetic changes over the standard internal combustion G-Class. Up front, the four-slat grille is actually a closed-off panel though in global markets buyers do get the option to replace it with an EQ-style blanked-out grille with illuminated surrounds. The bumpers too get minor tweaks as does the cladding along the A-pillar.
 

Also read: Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Powertrain Details Revealed
 

Mercedes Benz G 580 With EQ Technology 1

Bookings for the G 580 EV opened in India in July 2024.

 

Further back, the G 580 features a roof-mounted spoiler and air curtains on the rear wheel arches to help improve aerodynamics. The G 580 EV additionally is offered with the option to replace the boot-mounted spare wheel with a square storage box to store away items such as the charging cable, tools etc.
 

Also read: Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Launched In India at Rs 1.95 Crore
 

The cabin is also unchanged from the internal combustion G-Class replete with the twin 12.3-inch digital displays atop the dashboard. Key differences to the internal combustion model come down to the EQ-specific graphics on the displays and the traditional three-locking differential switches replaced by those for the ‘tank turn’ feature and activating low range.
 

Mercedes Benz G 580 With EQ Technology

G 580 EV gets minor cosmetic changes over its internal combustion sibling.

 

Moving to the powertrain, the G 580’s quad-motor all-wheel-drive electric drivetrain develops  579 bhp and a mammoth 1,164 Nm of torque. The motors draw power from a 116 kWh under-floor battery pack with Mercedes claiming a range of up to 473 km on a single charge. On the performance front, Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.7 seconds - 0.4 seconds slower than the AMG G 63, while the top speed is limited to 180 kmph.
 

Also read: 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 3.60 Crore
 

As for charging, the electric SUV supports up to 11 kW AC charging and up to 200 kW of DC fast charging.
 

Mercedes Benz G 580 With EQ Technology 5

Cabin design virtually unchanged; three differential locker switches on centre console replaced by switches for tank turn and low range.

 

Speaking of off-road capabilities, Mercedes says that the G 580 EV has approach and departure angles of 32 degrees and 30.7 degrees respectively and can drive on sideward slopes of up to 35 degrees. The SUV has a breakover angle of 20.3 degrees and has a fording depth of 850 mm.
 

Bookings for the electric G-class have been open for a while now in India. Mercedes-Benz opened order books back in July 2024 with the model expected to arrive as a CBU import. Expect Mercedes to import the G-class EV batches of limited numbers.

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes EQG# Mercedes EQG 4x4# Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV# Mercedes-Benz G 580 With EQ Technology# Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV# Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Mercedes’ all-new CLE Cabriolet certainly draws eyeballs in a crowd, but is it special enough?
    Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet Review: Cruising In Style
  • The 14th and last launch of 2024 for Mercedes-Benz India is the super quick and powerful AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+. We drive it at the Buddh International Circuit.
    Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+ Review: Timely Change Of Heart
  • The CLA will sit on Mercedes’ new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) and will feature both internal combustion and all-electric drivetrains.
    Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Powertrain Details Revealed
  • The manufacturer cited rising input costs, inflation, and higher operational expenses as the reason behind this decision
    Mercedes-Benz India Announces 3% Price Hike Across Lineup From January 1
  • The latest version of the AMG C63 ditches the V8 for a downsized four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid setup
    Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Launched In India at Rs 1.95 Crore

Latest Reviews

  • Along with refreshed looks, the 2025 Multistrada V2 comes with a more powerful engine and lighter kerb weight. It will arrive in India in 2025.
    2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled; It’s Lighter And More Powerful Now
  • Alongside the standard 390 Adventure, KTM has also showcased the more focused KTM 390 Enduro R at India Bike Week 2024.
    New KTM 390 Adventure S Debuts At India Bike Week 2024; Launch In January 2025
  • This single-cylinder engine is a new, in-house developed unit by TVS; the company is yet to confirm which motorcycle this powertrain will be rolled out with.
    New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024
  • All-electric derivative of the G-Class SUV offers up to 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm of peak torque.
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV India Launch On January 9, 2025
  • The second-gen SUV gets a more upright and boxy design along with packing in newer tech.
    All-New Hyundai Palisade Unveiled; Grows In Size, Gets 9-Seat Layout
  • Volvo’s smallest electric SUV scores well across all parameters.
    Volvo EX30 Awarded Five Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • The new Amaze arrives shortly after the launch of the fourth-gen Dzire and looks set to be its strongest competitor in the market. We see how they compare on paper.
    2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared
  • The limited-period offer is valid until December 31, 2024.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free Accessories Worth ₹ 12,500
  • The Honda Amaze is offered in three trims- V, VX, and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
    2025 Honda Amaze: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • The top-spec variant is priced at Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom. The V2 is the second electric scooter launched under the Vida brand.
    Hero Vida V2 Launched At Rs 96,000; Available In Three Variants

Research More on Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
8.2

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Starts at ₹ 2.55 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View G-Class Specifications
View G-Class Features

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved