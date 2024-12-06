Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV India Launch On January 9, 2025

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will launch the much-awaited G 580 with EQ Technology on January 9, 2025. The G 580 with EQ Technology is the all-electric derivative of the iconic G-class packing in a quad-motor all-wheel drive powertrain and offering up to 473 km of range on a full charge.



Speaking of the looks, the G 580 EV only gets minor cosmetic changes over the standard internal combustion G-Class. Up front, the four-slat grille is actually a closed-off panel though in global markets buyers do get the option to replace it with an EQ-style blanked-out grille with illuminated surrounds. The bumpers too get minor tweaks as does the cladding along the A-pillar.



Bookings for the G 580 EV opened in India in July 2024.

Further back, the G 580 features a roof-mounted spoiler and air curtains on the rear wheel arches to help improve aerodynamics. The G 580 EV additionally is offered with the option to replace the boot-mounted spare wheel with a square storage box to store away items such as the charging cable, tools etc.



The cabin is also unchanged from the internal combustion G-Class replete with the twin 12.3-inch digital displays atop the dashboard. Key differences to the internal combustion model come down to the EQ-specific graphics on the displays and the traditional three-locking differential switches replaced by those for the ‘tank turn’ feature and activating low range.



G 580 EV gets minor cosmetic changes over its internal combustion sibling.

Moving to the powertrain, the G 580’s quad-motor all-wheel-drive electric drivetrain develops 579 bhp and a mammoth 1,164 Nm of torque. The motors draw power from a 116 kWh under-floor battery pack with Mercedes claiming a range of up to 473 km on a single charge. On the performance front, Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.7 seconds - 0.4 seconds slower than the AMG G 63, while the top speed is limited to 180 kmph.



As for charging, the electric SUV supports up to 11 kW AC charging and up to 200 kW of DC fast charging.



Cabin design virtually unchanged; three differential locker switches on centre console replaced by switches for tank turn and low range.

Speaking of off-road capabilities, Mercedes says that the G 580 EV has approach and departure angles of 32 degrees and 30.7 degrees respectively and can drive on sideward slopes of up to 35 degrees. The SUV has a breakover angle of 20.3 degrees and has a fording depth of 850 mm.



Bookings for the electric G-class have been open for a while now in India. Mercedes-Benz opened order books back in July 2024 with the model expected to arrive as a CBU import. Expect Mercedes to import the G-class EV batches of limited numbers.