Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Bookings Open In India

Mercedes-Benz India has opened order books for the all-electric G-Class, named ‘G 580 with EQ Technology’. The electric derivative of the iconic G-Wagon was unveiled in April this year with a quad-motor all-wheel drive system that can propel the three-tonne SUV from 0 to 100 kmph in under 5 seconds and with all the off-road capabilities one would expect from a G-Class.

The exterior of the all-electric G-Wagon appears to be identical to its combustion counterpart.

The G 580 EV retains the boxy design and proportions of the standard G-Class, with subtle cosmetic updates. The most notable change is at the front, where a closed-off panel replaces the traditional grille, in line with other Mercedes-Benz EVs. Buyers can opt for an EQ-style blanked-out grille with an illuminated surround and black headlamp housings.

Gets the signature tailgate-mounted spare wheel with a square storage box offered as an option.

The profile remains largely unchanged except for a new alloy wheel design. At the rear, the electric G-Class keeps the tailgate-mounted spare wheel, although Mercedes offers the option to replace it with a square storage box for the charging cable.

The cabin remains identical to the combustion engine G-Class.

On the inside, the cabin closely resembles that of the combustion engine G-Class, featuring twin 12.3-inch digital displays on the dashboard. The G 580 with EQ Technology includes an upgraded voice assistant with additional voice-controlled functions, offering around 20 unique commands specific to the G-Class. Optional features include a rear-seat entertainment package with twin 11.6-inch touchscreens and a Burmester 3D sound system.

Produces a combined 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm of torque.

On the powertrain front, it gets a quad-motor all-wheel drive electric drivetrain, with each wheel powered by an individual electric motor. The combined output is 579 bhp and a massive 1,164 Nm of torque. The G 580 can reach 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed limited to 180 kmph.

A 116 kWh under-floor battery pack provides power, with Mercedes claiming a range of up to 473 km on a single charge. The G 580 supports up to 200 kW of DC fast charging, allowing it to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 32 minutes. It also supports up to 11 kW of AC charging.

The all-electric G-Class is estimated to be priced north of Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom) when it launches in the Indian market.



