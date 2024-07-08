Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 66 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has finally launched the EQA electric SUV in India. For the unversed, the EQA is the all-electric sibling of the GLA SUV that has been on sale in India for a while. With a price tag of Rs 66 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the EQA is now the smallest, most affordable all-electric offering from the German automaker in India, slotting in beneath the EQB. The SUV will only be offered in one variant here, the long-range spec EQA 250+, and in a total of seven colours.

Also Read: First Drive: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+

The EQA is Mercedes-Benz's smallest EV in India

The EQA’s design is similar to its ICE sibling, the GLA, although it features a range of EV-specific styling cues. These include new headlamps, merged with the enclosed grille element in the vehicle. The vehicle also features a lightbar that runs the full width of the car’s front end. Other styling cues on the EQA include distinctive alloy wheels and a connected tail lamp setup. The interior layout remains identical to the GLA and gets twin 10.25-inch displays atop the dashboard and turbine-style air-con vents with ambient lighting. The screens however run Mercedes-EQ-specific software.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQA vs BMW iX1 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Dimensions, Battery Options And Range Compared



The EQA gets twin 10.25-inch displays that run Mercedes-EQ-specific software

On the powertrain front, the EQA 250+ is powered by a single-motor setup that churns out 188 bhp and 385 Nm of torque. The EV is equipped with a 70.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 560 km (WLTP). Mercedes-Benz claims that the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in up to 35 minutes using a 100 kW DC fast charger. The vehicle will be offered with an 11 kW AC charger as standard.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ Unveiled In India; To Only Be Offered In One Variant

The EQA 250+ is powered by a single-motor setup that churns out 188 bhp and 385 Nm of torque

The Mercedes-Benz EQA’s rivals in the Indian market include the likes of the BMW iX1 and Volvo XC40 Recharge in India.

