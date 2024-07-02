Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ Unveiled In India; To Only Be Offered In One Variant

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the EQA electric crossover SUV in India. It has now been confirmed that the vehicle will only be offered in one variant, the long-range EQA 250+. Based on the GLA, the EQA is Mercedes’ smallest electric SUV in global markets sitting below the EQB, which is already on sale in India. While prices will only be out on July 8, we expect the vehicle to be priced in the ballpark of Rs 60 lakh, making it the most affordable EV from the manufacturer in India.

Visually, the EQA does hold a level of similarity to its ICE sibling, the GLA, although it features a range of EV-specific styling cues. These include new headlamps, merged with the enclosed grille element in the vehicle. The vehicle also features a lightbar that runs the full width of the car’s front end. Other styling cues include distinctive alloy wheels and a connected tail lamp setup.

The interior layout of the EQA is identical to the GLA



The interior layout, however, remains identical to the GLA featuring twin 10.25-inch displays atop the dashboard and turbine-style air-con vents with ambient lighting. The screens however run Mercedes-EQ-specific software.

The EQA 250+ is equipped with a 70.5 kWh battery pack

On the powertrain front, the EQA 250+ is powered by a single-motor setup that churns out 188 bhp and 385 Nm of torque. The EV is equipped with a 70.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 560 km (WLTP). Mercedes-Benz claims that the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in up to 35 minutes using a 100 kW DC fast charger. The vehicle will be offered with an 11 kW AC charger as standard.



Upon its launch, the Mercedes-Benz EQA will rival the likes of the BMW iX1 and Volvo XC40 Recharge in India.

