Upcoming Car Launches In July 2024: All-New BMW 5 Series, Nissan X-Trail, Mini Cooper S and More

This year’s July is set to be an eventful one for the Indian auto industry, with the launch of five all-new offerings
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BMW will launch the latest generation 5 Series on July 24.
  • Nissan X-Trail to make a comeback by the end of July.
  • Mini Cooper S and Countryman electric to launch on July 24.

The Indian automotive industry is all set for an eventful July that will witness the launch of at least five all-new products in India. The biggest launch of the month will arguably be the all-new BMW 5-Series, which will be offered in a long-wheelbase format for the very first time in India. But that’s not all, the month will also see the resurgence of the Nissan X-Trail in India, which was a memorable offering from the brand here until it was discontinued in 2014. There are also other exciting launches lined up in the form of the all-new Mini Cooper S, Mini Countryman electric and Mercedes Benz’s smallest all-electric SUV, the EQA. Here's a closer look at the upcoming launches in July 2024.


 

BMW 5 Series LWB

 

Launch Date: July 24

 

Also Read: New-Gen BMW 5 Series LWB Bookings Open
bmw 5 series long wheelbase confirmed india launch on july 24 carandbike 1

BMW will launch the all-new 5-Series sedan on July 24

 

The most anticipated launch in July is arguably that of the latest generation BMW 5 Series sedan. The sedan will be launched on July 24, 2024. The latest iteration of the 5 Series sedan will solely be offered in long-wheelbase guise, making it the first generation of the luxury sedan in India to be offered in this format. The sedan now measures 5,175 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height, making it 212 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 41 mm higher than the outgoing model. The latest generation of the 5-Series also benefits from an all-new cabin in line with newer models from BMW, with the free-standing display atop the dashboard housing the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.9-inch central touchscreen.

 

bmw 530 li first drive in india carandbike 4
The new 5-Series will feature an all-new cabin in line with newer models from BMW

 

While BMW hasn’t clarified what powertrain options the sedan will be available with, we expect it to be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine (530Li), a 2.0-litre diesel engine (520Ld), with both engines likely to feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.


We had a short drive-and-ride experience in the 530Li when the car was showcased in India a while back. Here are our views.

 

Also Read: First Drive: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB (530Li)

Nissan X-Trail

 

Launch Timeframe: End-July

 

Also Read: Nissan X-Trail SUV India Launch Imminent; Official Teaser Goes Live

Nissan X Trail SUV India Launch Imminent Official Teaser Goes Live 2

The Nissan X-Trail will finally see a launch towards the end of July


After a long wait, the Nissan X-Trail is finally gonna make a comeback this month, after being taken off sale almost 10 years ago. The latest generation of the SUV to go on sale here is going to be a big step up from its predecessor, with a completely new design, and all the new features to keep it up-to-date. Only the seven-seat version of the SUV is expected to be offered on sale here. Inside, the top-spec version of the vehicle sold abroad features a freestanding 12.3-inch infotainment display and a digital instruments display of the same size. Other features on offer include a panoramic sunroof, head up display, wireless charger, paddle shifter and a Bose sound system.

 

Nissan X Trail Teased Ahead Of India Launch

The new X-Trail's cabin is expected to feature a freestanding 12.3-inch infotainment display

 

Nissan hasn’t officially stated what powertrain the upcoming version of the X-Trail will feature although it shared details for three electrified powertrains when it previously showcased the SUV here in 2022. These include a 161 bhp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol, a more powerful 201 bhp e-Power strong hybrid derivative and an all-wheel drive version of the same powertrain with 211 bhp on tap featuring a second electric motor powering the rear axle. 


 

Mini Cooper S

 

Launch Date: July 24

 

Also Read: Mini Cooper S, Countryman Electric India Launch On July 24

2025 Mini Cooper 1

The all-new Mini Cooper S will be launched on July 24

 

Another vehicle set to receive a generational update in July is the Mini Cooper S. The fourth generation of the Mini Cooper S made its global debut in September last year, and features several upgrades to keep it up to date. On the cosmetic front, the new car features an evolutionary design, retaining the same iconic profile as its predecessor, while featuring revised round headlamps, octagonal grille, and new tail lights. The interior too has been significantly updated, and now looks more minimalistic than the older version with a large round central display that manages most in-car controls, serving as both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster.

 

Also Read: New Mini Cooper 3-Door Bookings Open In India

2025 Mini Cooper 5

The new car's cabin is headlined by a large round central display

 

The new Mini Cooper S is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine as its predecessor, now delivering 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque – an increase of 26 bhp and 20 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, allowing the Cooper S to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

 

Mini Countryman Electric 


Launch Date: July 24

 

Also Read: New Mini Countryman E Electric SUV Bookings Begin In India

MINI Countryman E 2

The new Countryman will solely be sold as an EV in India

 

Mini will also launch the all-new Countryman in India, although it will solely be sold as an EV unlike its predecessor. The latest version of the Countryman features an all-new design sporting styling cues such as an octagonal grille, redesigned headlights with new signature LED DRLs, and new tail light. Inside, the cabin features a minimalistic layout, similar to the Mini Cooper S, and features a 9.5-inch round OLED infotainment display. A head-up display replaces the traditional instrument console. 

 

MINI Countryman E 3

The Countryman's cabin features a similar layout to the Cooper S

 

Globally, the Countryman is offered in two variants- the single-motor Countryman E (201 bhp and 250 Nm) and the dual-motor Countryman ALL4 (309 bhp and 494 Nm). Both versions are powered by a 66.45 kWh battery pack. Only the Countryman E with a range of up to 462 km is expected to be offered for sale in India. 

 

Mercedes-Benz EQA


Launch Date: July 8

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQA SUV To Be Launched In India On July 8

Mercedes EQA

The EQA is Mercedes-Benz's smallest electric SUV

 

Mercedes-Benz had stated earlier this year that it plans to launch three EVs by the end of 2024. The first one in the bunch will be the EQA, which will launch on July 8. Based on the GLA, the EQA is Mercedes’ smallest electric SUV in global markets sitting below the EQB - already on sale in India - in the carmaker’s line-up.

 

Mercedes EQA 3

The EQA's cabin layout is identical to the GLA

 

While the EQA does look similar to the GLA in many aspects, it gets a range of EV-specific styling cues, such as the enclosed grille element in glossy black, distinctive-looking headlamps and the connected tail lamp setup. The EQA’s interior layout is identical to the GLA featuring twin 10.25-inch displays atop the dashboard and turbine-style air-con vents with ambient lighting. The screens however run Mercedes-EQ-specific software.


While offered with a range of powertrains in the foreign market, Mercedes is yet to confirm which variant of the EQA will be launched in India. The options in the global market include the EQA 300 (225 bhp, 390 Nm) and EQA 350 4Matic (288 bhp, 520 Nm), both featuring a 66.9 kWh battery along with the EQA 250 and EQA 250+ both developing an identical 188 bhp and 385 Nm of torque. The EQA 250 gets a 66.9 kWh battery pack while the 250+ gets a larger 70.5 kWh unit. The SUV offers a range of up to 560 km (WLTP) on a full charge depending on the variant.

