Nissan X-Trail SUV India Launch Imminent; Official Teaser Goes Live

The launch of the new-generation SUV is set to take place a year and a half after it was first showcased in India in December 2022.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Nissan India has confirmed the launch of the X-Trail in India.
  • Launch to likely happen in July 2024.
  • Launch takes place almost a year and a half after it was first showcased in India.

After much anticipation, Nissan has finally confirmed the launch of the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market through a teaser video. While the company is yet to reveal the exact date of the SUV’s launch, it will most likely be in July. The launch of the vehicle is set to take place a year and a half after it was first showcased in India in December 2022, alongside other models such as the Qashqai and the Juke. Expected to be shipped in as a full import, expect the vehicle to be priced higher than other similarly-sized SUVs in the market.

 

Also Read: Nissan GT-R Production Nears End; To Be Pulled Off Sale In North America In October 2024

Nissan X Trail Teased Ahead Of India Launch

The top-spec version of the X-Trail in the global market gets a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a digital instruments display

 

This is the fourth generation of the Nissan X-Trail to be sold worldwide. The latest generation retains the upright proportions of past models while blending modern design touches such as the prominent 'V-motion' grille and split headlight set-up. Globally, the X-Trail is offered in both five- and seven-seat configurations, although only the seven-seat version will likely be offered on sale here. Inside, the top-spec version of the vehicle sold abroad features a freestanding 12.3-inch infotainment display and a digital instruments display of the same size. Other features on offer include panoramic sunroof, head up display, wireless charger, paddle shifter and a Bose sound system.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition Launched At Rs 9.84 Lakh

Nissan X Trail 2 2022 10 18 T06 25 49 100 Z

To likely only be offered as a seven-seat model in India

 

Nissan shared details for three electrified powertrains at its event in India in 2022. These include a 161 bhp 1.5 litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol, a more powerful 201 bhp e-Power strong hybrid derivative and an all-wheel drive version of the same powertrain with 211 bhp on tap featuring a second electric motor powering the rear axle. However, it is currently unknown which powertrain will be offered in India. 

