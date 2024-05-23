Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition Launched At Rs 9.84 Lakh

Nissan Motor India launched the Geza edition of its Magnite SUV last year. Now, to commemorate its 1st anniversary, the brand has launched a new trim called the Geza Special Edition of the SUV. It goes on sale in the Indian market at Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). This new edition is available in turbo-petrol CVT guise and gets a special Geza edition badge on the exterior.

On the features front, this special edition comes loaded with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a JBL speaker system, a reverse camera with guidelines, ambient lighting with Nissan app-based controls as standard, and beige-coloured seat upholstery as an option. Nissan claims that this is the most feature-packed model in the Magnite CVT variants.

Under the hood, this special Geza edition is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 99 bhp and 152 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a CVT gearbox. Nissan claims that this edition is the most accessible CVT option in the Magnite’s lineup.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL), said, "We are delighted to introduce the newest variant of the Magnite following the tremendous success of the GEZA Special Edition last year. We have identified a significant opportunity based on customer feedback in the market to offer premium features at an accessible price point.”

Notably, the Magnite is currently the only vehicle Nissan retails in the Indian market and has been on sale here for over three years. In February 2024, the carmaker announced achieving a sales milestone for the sub-4-metre SUV with 1 lakh units sold in the country.