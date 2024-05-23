Login
Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition Launched At Rs 9.84 Lakh

Nissan claims this special edition is the most accessible and feature-packed model in its range.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Launched to commemorate the first anniversary of the Geza Edition.
  • This special edition is available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT option.
  • Gets special edition badging.

Nissan Motor India launched the Geza edition of its Magnite SUV last year. Now, to commemorate its 1st anniversary, the brand has launched a new trim called the Geza Special Edition of the SUV. It goes on sale in the Indian market at Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). This new edition is available in turbo-petrol CVT guise and gets a special Geza edition badge on the exterior. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2024: Nissan Sees 8% Decline In Domestic Sales; Sold 2,404 Units Of The Magnite

 

Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition 1

This edition gets a special Geza edition badge on the exterior. 

 

On the features front, this special edition comes loaded with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a JBL speaker system, a reverse camera with guidelines, ambient lighting with Nissan app-based controls as standard, and beige-coloured seat upholstery as an option. Nissan claims that this is the most feature-packed model in the Magnite CVT variants. 

 

Under the hood, this special Geza edition is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 99 bhp and 152 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a CVT gearbox. Nissan claims that this edition is the most accessible CVT option in the Magnite’s lineup.

 

Also Read: Nissan India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As New Managing Director

 

Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition 2

It gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. 

 

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL), said, "We are delighted to introduce the newest variant of the Magnite following the tremendous success of the GEZA Special Edition last year. We have identified a significant opportunity based on customer feedback in the market to offer premium features at an accessible price point.”

 

Notably, the Magnite is currently the only vehicle Nissan retails in the Indian market and has been on sale here for over three years. In February 2024, the carmaker announced achieving a sales milestone for the sub-4-metre SUV with 1 lakh units sold in the country. 

