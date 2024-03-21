Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Nissan India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As New Managing Director

Saurabh Vatsa will take over as the new MD of Nissan India from April 1, 2024
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Saurabh Vatsa to succeed Rakesh Srivastava as Nissan India, MD.
  • Rakesh Srivastava joined Nissan India in September 2019.
  • Nissan to invest Rs 5,300 crores in India

Nissan India has appointed Saurabh Vatsa as its managing director effective April 1, 2024. He will be succeeding Rakesh Srivastava, current MD, who retires on March 31, 2024. He joined Nissan in September, 2019. Saurabh Vatsa will report to Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations and Region Divisional Vice President of Business Transformation (AMIEO).

 

Rakesh Srivastava has been in the auto industry for around 25 years. He has served with brands like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai in the past. Under Rakesh Srivastava’s leadership Nissan India saw the launch of the Magnite, which was critical in sustaining the Japanese brand in tumultuous Indian waters. Launched in 2020, the Magnite completed a cumulative sales of 1 lakh units in February 2024.  

 

Read More: Nissan Magnite CVT In Long Term: What's Good And What's Not?

 

Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations said, “Rakesh has been a key member of our India leadership team. We thank Rakesh for his exceptional leadership, tenacity, and wisdom in leading the company through turbulent times including the COVID 19 pandemic while contributing to the turnaround of India business operations.” 

 

“As we transition into a new phase of the transformation plan for India, we are assured of having an experienced and insightful leader in Saurabh Vatsa. He will build on the foundation laid by Rakesh and spearhead our next phase of growth as we prepare to deliver on the MTP and enter FY24.”

 

Nissan will be investing Rs 5,300 crores in India as part of the Alliance and introduce more products to the customers under its transformation plans. 

 Also Read: Nissan Magnite Long-Term Final Report: The Service Centre Visit

# nissan magnite# nissan md# News# Auto Industry# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Jazz, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.0
2017 Honda Jazz
  • 37,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Popular Nissan Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kia India To Hike Prices Of Entire Lineup By 3 Per Cent From April 2024
Kia India To Hike Prices Of Entire Lineup By 3 Per Cent From April 2024
2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Breaks Cover
2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Breaks Cover
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Breaks Cover
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Breaks Cover
BMW iX XDrive50 Launched At Rs 1.39 Crore
BMW iX XDrive50 Launched At Rs 1.39 Crore
Made-In-India Citroen eC3 Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Made-In-India Citroen eC3 Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Mahindra Partners With Adani Total Energies To Expand EV-Charging Infrastructure In India
Mahindra Partners With Adani Total Energies To Expand EV-Charging Infrastructure In India
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport, GT Line Unveiled
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport, GT Line Unveiled
Volkswagen ID.4 Showcased In India; Launch Imminent
Volkswagen ID.4 Showcased In India; Launch Imminent
Indian Investors to Hold 51 Per Cent Stake In JSW MG Motors India
Indian Investors to Hold 51 Per Cent Stake In JSW MG Motors India
Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing
Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing
Nissan Magnite Long-Term Final Report: The Service Centre Visit
Nissan Magnite Long-Term Final Report: The Service Centre Visit
Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Nissan Magnite CVT In Long Term: What's Good And What's Not?
Nissan Magnite CVT In Long Term: What's Good And What's Not?
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved