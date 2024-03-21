Nissan India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As New Managing Director

Nissan India has appointed Saurabh Vatsa as its managing director effective April 1, 2024. He will be succeeding Rakesh Srivastava, current MD, who retires on March 31, 2024. He joined Nissan in September, 2019. Saurabh Vatsa will report to Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations and Region Divisional Vice President of Business Transformation (AMIEO).

Rakesh Srivastava has been in the auto industry for around 25 years. He has served with brands like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai in the past. Under Rakesh Srivastava’s leadership Nissan India saw the launch of the Magnite , which was critical in sustaining the Japanese brand in tumultuous Indian waters. Launched in 2020, the Magnite completed a cumulative sales of 1 lakh units in February 2024.

Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations said, “Rakesh has been a key member of our India leadership team. We thank Rakesh for his exceptional leadership, tenacity, and wisdom in leading the company through turbulent times including the COVID 19 pandemic while contributing to the turnaround of India business operations.”

“As we transition into a new phase of the transformation plan for India, we are assured of having an experienced and insightful leader in Saurabh Vatsa. He will build on the foundation laid by Rakesh and spearhead our next phase of growth as we prepare to deliver on the MTP and enter FY24.”

Nissan will be investing Rs 5,300 crores in India as part of the Alliance and introduce more products to the customers under its transformation plans.