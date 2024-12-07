Login
Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes

With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 7, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Expect 2-4 per cent price hike across all segments
  • Increase of raw materials and operational costs are reasons for increase in car prices
  • More carmakers to announce price hike in coming days

Like every year, carmakers in India have announced an increase in prices for their entire product line-up. With a new calendar year, cars usually get expensive by 2-4 per cent. The rise in input costs, increase in operation expenses and transportation expenditures are the main reasons for the year-on-year increase in vehicle costs. 

 

Maruti Suzuki

 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1

 

Maruti Suzuki has announced 4 per cent increase across the line-up come January 2025. However, the price increase will vary depending on the models and variants. With 40 per cent of market share, Maruti Suzuki has the largest portfolio of cars priced between Rs 3.99 lakh (Alto) to over Rs 30 lakh (Invicto). 

 

Hyundai 

 

Hyundai Alcazar 2024 15

 

While there’s no per cent hike for Hyundai cars in India, all the cars from the Korean carmaker will get expensive by Rs 25,000. Hyundai will also be starting the new calendar year with the arrival of an all-new product – the Creta EV. 

 

Nissan 

 

Nissan Magnite Facelift 4

 

With the Magnite Facelift not getting a price increase at the time of launch, Nissan will hike prices for sub-4 metre SUVs by two per cent. While it has been the sole car in Nissan India’s showroom for a long time now, it was also joined by the flagship X-Trail this year. Magnite is also exported across various countries from India. 

 

Audi 

 

Audi Q8 22

 

When it comes to German carmakers, Audi has announced an increase of 3 per cent for all their cars and SUVs from January 2025. With the recently launched Q7 Facelift, the locally assembled range from the Four Rings remains strong with five models. Meanwhile, Audi also has almost all of its electric portfolio to India, taking the CBU route. 

 

BMW

 

3

 

One of the first to announce a price hike at the change of the calendar year, BMW cars will get expensive by 3 per cent. BMW has over 10 locally produced models in the line-up, with another 14 electric and M models being CBUs. 

 

Mercedes-Benz

 

Mercedes Benz CLE Cabriolet Web 33

 

Mercedes-Benz has stated that cars produced in India by December 31 will not see an increase in prices when they announced their price hike in the middle of November. However, come January, all Three-Pointed Star will be expensive by up to 3 per cent. The high-selling GLC-Class will be expensive by Rs 2 lakh, and the Mercedes-Maybach S680 will see an increase in cost of over Rs 9 lakh. 

 

MG Motors

 

Ranthambore MG ZS EV Drive 3

 

Even MG Motors jumped on the bandwagon announcing a price hike of up to 3 per cent across their entire line-up. With three EVs in the line-up, the carmaker introduced the Battery As A Service (BAAS)" program this year. 

 

Mahindra 

 

Thar Roxx 34

 

Similar to other carmakers, Mahindra is also increasing the prices across the range by 3 per cent. Not only the passenger vehicles, but commercial vehicles from Mahindra will get expensive come January 2025. 

# mg news# audi india offers# mercedes# mercedes benz india# bmw# bmw india# maruti suzuki sales# maruti india# maruti suzuki india# nissan# nissan magnite# Cars# Press Releases# New Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars
