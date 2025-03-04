Login
Nissan Magnite Exports Cross 50,000 Units

The Magnite is currently being exported in both left-hand-drive (LHD) and right-hand-drive (RHD) formats to markets such as the Middle East, North Africa
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 4, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Nissan has exported 50,000 units of the Magnite.
  • The SUV was launched in December 2020.
  • Nissan exported 6293 units of the SUV in February 2025.

Nissan has exported 50,000 units of the Magnite SUV since it first went on sale in India. The subcompact SUV is currently being exported in both left-hand-drive (LHD) and right-hand-drive (RHD) formats to markets such as the Middle East, and North Africa, in addition to select Latin American and Asia Pacific markets. 

 

The company also announced that both powertrain variants of the Magnite are now E20-compliant. During its launch, it was only the turbocharged version of the Magnite facelift that was announced as being compatible with E20 norms. The naturally aspirated version has also achieved E20 compliance now. 

 

Also Read: Nissan-Honda Merger Set To Be Called Off, According To Reports
 

Nissan Magnite facelift exports 1

 Exports of the facelifted Magnite commenced in November 2025

 

Based on the CMF-A+ platform, the Magnite was the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India when it launched in December 2020. Last year, the vehicle received a facelift that brought with it a series of styling tweaks and a few additional features. The facelifted version of the Magnite also received a few upgrades on the safety front and is offered with six airbags as standard. Exports of the facelifted Magnite commenced in November 2025.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Pips Hyundai To Second Spot In Passenger Vehicle Sales In February 2025
 

On the powertrain front, the Magnite is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine offered in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. The naturally aspirated engine develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, an automated manual transmission for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged version.

 

Also Read: Hyundai’s Pre-Owned Car Business Sells Over 1.57 Lakh Used Cars In 2024
 

In February 2025, Nissan India recorded wholesale dispatches of 8567 units of the Magnite, consisting of 2328 domestic sales and 6293 exports. The company’s exports increased year-over-year by 97 per cent over its export numbers in February 2024 (3163 units). 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

