Nissan Magnite Exports Cross 50,000 Units

Nissan has exported 50,000 units of the Magnite SUV since it first went on sale in India. The subcompact SUV is currently being exported in both left-hand-drive (LHD) and right-hand-drive (RHD) formats to markets such as the Middle East, and North Africa, in addition to select Latin American and Asia Pacific markets.

The company also announced that both powertrain variants of the Magnite are now E20-compliant. During its launch, it was only the turbocharged version of the Magnite facelift that was announced as being compatible with E20 norms. The naturally aspirated version has also achieved E20 compliance now.

Exports of the facelifted Magnite commenced in November 2025

Based on the CMF-A+ platform, the Magnite was the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India when it launched in December 2020. Last year, the vehicle received a facelift that brought with it a series of styling tweaks and a few additional features. The facelifted version of the Magnite also received a few upgrades on the safety front and is offered with six airbags as standard. Exports of the facelifted Magnite commenced in November 2025.

On the powertrain front, the Magnite is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine offered in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. The naturally aspirated engine develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, an automated manual transmission for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged version.

In February 2025, Nissan India recorded wholesale dispatches of 8567 units of the Magnite, consisting of 2328 domestic sales and 6293 exports. The company’s exports increased year-over-year by 97 per cent over its export numbers in February 2024 (3163 units).