Hyundai’s Pre-Owned Car Business Sells Over 1.57 Lakh Used Cars In 2024

Hyundai says that models like the Hyundai i20, Creta and Grand i10 accounted for 55 per cent of the total certified pre-owned car sales.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai Promise sold 1,57,503 used cars in the calendar year 2024
  • Hyundai sold 35,553 certified pre-owned cars during this period
  • i20, Creta and Grand i10 account for 55 per cent of the total certified pre-owned car sales

Hyundai Promise, Hyundai Motor India's pre-owned car business, sold 1,57,503 used cars in the calendar year 2024. This is the company's highest-ever yearly sales, registering a year-on-year growth of 5.8 percent. Hyundai says it sold 35,553 certified pre-owned cars during this period, which accounted for 23 percent of the total 1.57 lakh unit sales. 

 

Also Read: Coast-To-Coast With Hyundai Creta: Dhanushkodi To Varkala On A Single Tank Of Fuel

 

Commenting on Hyundai Promise sales, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “The pre-owned car market in India has ample room for improvement in parameters like transparency, trust, and reliability - challenges that Hyundai Promise, as an OEM-owned network, directly addresses by using new-age technology and the trust of brand Hyundai. With over 1 million pre-owned car sales since inception, Hyundai Promise has redefined the experience of buying and selling used cars, making it more reliable, transparent, and hassle-free.”

 

Hyundai CRETA SUV Exterior Mid PC 1120x600 9 2022 07 03 T08 24 34 590 Z

Hyundai i20, Creta and Grand i10 accounted for 55 per cent of the total certified pre-owned car sales

 

Hyundai says that models like the Hyundai i20, Creta and Grand i10 accounted for 55 per cent of the total certified pre-owned car sales. In fact, the Creta alone contributes a good 13 per cent to certified pre-owned car sales. Garg added that models such as the Venue and Creta fetch over 70 per cent of their original price even after the third year. In fact, the company achieved the highest-ever exchange outreach of 20.4 per cent in CY 2024.

 

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Can The EV Replicate The Success?

 

The company says certified pre-owned cars retailed through Hyundai Promise go through a rigorous 161-point checklist before being listed on the platform. These cars are offered with added benefits including a 1-year comprehensive warranty for cars aged under 7 years, and 6 months engine and transmission warranty on cars aged between 7-10 years. Right now, Hyundai Promise has a network of 600+ dealers across India.

# Hyundai Cars# Hyundai India# Hyundai Used Cars# Hyundai Promise# Used Car Sales# Used Cars
