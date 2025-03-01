Login
Mahindra Pips Hyundai To Second Spot In Passenger Vehicle Sales In February 2025

Hyundai saw domestic sales slide 5 per cent year-on-year while Mahindra reported a 19 per cent sales growth in February 2025.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on March 1, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra reports domestic sales of 50,420 units
  • Hyundai domestic sales stood at 47,727 units
  • Hyundai exported 11,000 units in the month; Mahindra's exports stood at 1,966 units

Mahindra replaced Hyundai as the second-best-selling passenger vehicle company in the country in February 2025. The homegrown SUV manufacturer posted a strong sales growth of 19 per cent over February 2024, closing out the month of February 2025 with 50,420 units sold in the domestic market. Hyundai in comparison, reported a near 5 per cent slide in sales - down from 50,201 units in Feb 2024 to 47,727 units in the same month this year.
 

Also read: Mahindra Eyes Expanding Local Assembly Operations In South Africa
 

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Launched carandbike

Mahindra recently introduced the Scorpio-N Carbon Edition to commemorate the SUV crossing the 2 lakh unit sales milestone

 

Hyundai’s larger exports of 11,000 units - up 6.9 per cent, however gave it the edge in cumulative sales with a total of 58,727 units sold - a 3 per cent decline over February 2024. Mahindra in comparison, exported just 1,966 utility vehicles in the month of February, taking total passenger vehicle sales to 52,386 units - a growth of almost 22 per cent year-on-year.
 

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh
 

Creta Coast to Coast drive 15

The Creta is one of Hyundai's most popular models in the country.

 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Receive Over 30,000 Bookings In 1 Day
 

Month-on-month, Hyundai’s sales were also in the red, down 11.6 per cent from 54,003 units sold in the domestic market in January 2025. Mahindra, meanwhile only witnessed a minor drop in domestic sales from 50,659 units in January to 50,420 last month. Cumulative sales meanwhile saw Mahindra report a minor growth of 80 units in the PV market while Hyundai’s sales contracted 10.5 per cent, having reported cumulative sales of 65,603 units in January 2025.
 

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N-Based Pickup Spied Testing In India
 

Moving to the commercial vehicle segments, Mahindra reported domestic sales of 23,826 units while exports stood at 7,490 units. Cumulatively, Mahindra sold a total of 83,702 units across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments - a 15 per cent growth over February 2024.

  • The carmaker has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation to explore opening a second local assembly facility in the country.
    Mahindra Eyes Expanding Local Assembly Operations In South Africa
  • New special edition commemorates the SUV crossing the 2 lakh unit sales milestone and is based on the Z8 and Z8 L trims.
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh
  • Hyundai says that models like the Hyundai i20, Creta and Grand i10 accounted for 55 per cent of the total certified pre-owned car sales.
    Hyundai’s Pre-Owned Car Business Sells Over 1.57 Lakh Used Cars In 2024
  • Mahindra said that 56 per cent of the bookings were for the larger XEV 9e with the top Pack Three variant of both SUVs accounting for a lion’s share of the bookings.
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Receive Over 30,000 Bookings In 1 Day
  • Mahindra had previewed the Scorpio-N-based pickup truck as the Global Pik-Up Concept in 2023.
    Mahindra Scorpio-N-Based Pickup Spied Testing In India

  Mahindra Pips Hyundai To Second Spot In Passenger Vehicle Sales In February 2025
    Mahindra Pips Hyundai To Second Spot In Passenger Vehicle Sales In February 2025
  • Bookings for both bikes will be opened almost two months after the official price announcement at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
    Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R Bookings Open March 20
  • The carmaker has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation to explore opening a second local assembly facility in the country.
    Mahindra Eyes Expanding Local Assembly Operations In South Africa
  • The safety updates to the K10 bring with it a second price hike for the entry hatchback of up to Rs 16,000.
    Maruti Alto K10 Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Start From Rs 4.23 Lakh
  • The Aston Martin Vanquish is the company’s V12-powered grand tourer, the annual production of which is limited to 1000 units globally
    Aston Martin Vanquish India Launch On March 22
  • The XMax scooter is a test prototype powered by an internal combustion engine and an electric motor.
    Yamaha XMax Hybrid Scooter Concept Unveiled
  • Expected to debut in the second half of 2025, the latest iteration of the Carens will be sold in both- ICE and EV guises
    2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test; Expected To Be Available In ICE And EV Forms
  • The 2025 model year 3 Series receives minor updates and for now will be available only in petrol 330Li spec.
    2025 BMW 3 Series LWB Launched in India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh
  • The M4 CS Edition VR46 is offered in two variants, each limited to just 46 units.
    BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 Celebrates Valentino Rossi’s 46th Birthday
  • The Tata Sierra was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and will be sold in both EV and ICE formats
    Tata Sierra Spotted Testing In India
