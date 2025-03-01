Mahindra Pips Hyundai To Second Spot In Passenger Vehicle Sales In February 2025

Mahindra replaced Hyundai as the second-best-selling passenger vehicle company in the country in February 2025. The homegrown SUV manufacturer posted a strong sales growth of 19 per cent over February 2024, closing out the month of February 2025 with 50,420 units sold in the domestic market. Hyundai in comparison, reported a near 5 per cent slide in sales - down from 50,201 units in Feb 2024 to 47,727 units in the same month this year.



Also read: Mahindra Eyes Expanding Local Assembly Operations In South Africa



Mahindra recently introduced the Scorpio-N Carbon Edition to commemorate the SUV crossing the 2 lakh unit sales milestone

Hyundai’s larger exports of 11,000 units - up 6.9 per cent, however gave it the edge in cumulative sales with a total of 58,727 units sold - a 3 per cent decline over February 2024. Mahindra in comparison, exported just 1,966 utility vehicles in the month of February, taking total passenger vehicle sales to 52,386 units - a growth of almost 22 per cent year-on-year.



Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh



The Creta is one of Hyundai's most popular models in the country.

Also read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Receive Over 30,000 Bookings In 1 Day



Month-on-month, Hyundai’s sales were also in the red, down 11.6 per cent from 54,003 units sold in the domestic market in January 2025. Mahindra, meanwhile only witnessed a minor drop in domestic sales from 50,659 units in January to 50,420 last month. Cumulative sales meanwhile saw Mahindra report a minor growth of 80 units in the PV market while Hyundai’s sales contracted 10.5 per cent, having reported cumulative sales of 65,603 units in January 2025.



Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N-Based Pickup Spied Testing In India



Moving to the commercial vehicle segments, Mahindra reported domestic sales of 23,826 units while exports stood at 7,490 units. Cumulatively, Mahindra sold a total of 83,702 units across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments - a 15 per cent growth over February 2024.