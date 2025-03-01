Mahindra Eyes Expanding Local Assembly Operations In South Africa
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on March 1, 2025
Highlights
- Mahindra to explore opportunities for a second assembly plant in South Africa
- Carmaker has signed a MoU with South Africa's Industrial Development Corporation
- Will undertake a detailed study to check for the feasibility of a second plant
Mahindra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa to explore opening another assembly plant in the country. Mahindra has been present in South Africa since 1996 and opened its first assembly plant in the country in 2018. The facility, which is operated by AIH Logistics and located in KwaZulu-Natal, rolled out its 25,000th locally assembled Pik-Up last month.
Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh
Mahindra currently locally assembles its Pik Up range in South Africa
Also read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Receive Over 30,000 Bookings In 1 Day
The MoU sets the groundwork for an in-depth feasibility study on the potential of setting up a second facility in the country. The company says the study will assess factors such as logistics and supply chain, industry incentives, export market potential, and more. It will also include determining “how Mahindra can further integrate into the country’s industrial landscape” and possibly assembling New Energy Vehicles locally.
Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N-Based Pickup Spied Testing In India
That aside, the carmaker is also ramping up production at its existing plant in KwaZulu-Natal.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Mahindra Models
- Mahindra XUV 3XOEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakh
- Mahindra Scorpio ClassicEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.59 - 17.35 Lakh
- Mahindra XUV300Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakh
- Mahindra Scorpio-NEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.6 - 24.54 Lakh
- Mahindra Bolero Pik-UpEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.85 - 10.68 Lakh
- Mahindra Bolero NeoEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.9 - 12.15 Lakh
- Mahindra BoleroEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.9 - 10.91 Lakh
- Mahindra XUV700Ex-Showroom Price₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakh
- Mahindra XUV400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 15.49 - 17.69 Lakh
- Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.39 - 12.49 Lakh
- Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-UpEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.85 - 9.12 Lakh
- Mahindra Bolero CamperEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.93 - 9.42 Lakh
- Mahindra MarazzoEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.39 - 16.8 Lakh
- Mahindra TharEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.25 - 17.6 Lakh
- Mahindra Thar RoxxEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.99 - 22.49 Lakh
- Mahindra XEV 9eEx-Showroom Price₹ 22.4 - 31.25 Lakh
- Mahindra BE 6eEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.4 - 27.65 Lakh