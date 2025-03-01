Mahindra Eyes Expanding Local Assembly Operations In South Africa

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Maruti Alto K10 Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Start From Rs 4.23 LakhCalifornia Superbike School Levels 1, 2 & 3 Review: Smoothly, Evenly, Constantly!Aston Martin Vanquish India Launch On March 22 Yamaha XMax Hybrid Scooter Concept Unveiled2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test; Expected To Be Available In ICE And EV Forms
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Kia Syros Variants Explained: Petrol, Diesel, Manual, Automatic | Which Is The Right TrimVolkswagen Virtus 3 Reasons Review | A Case Of Heart Over Head? | Pros And ConsVolkswagen Virtus 3 Reasons Review | A Case Of Heart Over Head? | Pros And Cons
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricVolvo New XC90Volvo ES90 ElectricMercedes-Maybach SL 680Kia EV5
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Kawasaki New Versys X-300Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Mahindra Eyes Expanding Local Assembly Operations In South Africa

The carmaker has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation to explore opening a second local assembly facility in the country.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra to explore opportunities for a second assembly plant in South Africa
  • Carmaker has signed a MoU with South Africa's Industrial Development Corporation
  • Will undertake a detailed study to check for the feasibility of a second plant

Mahindra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa to explore opening another assembly plant in the country. Mahindra has been present in South Africa since 1996 and opened its first assembly plant in the country in 2018. The facility, which is operated by AIH Logistics and located in KwaZulu-Natal, rolled out its 25,000th locally assembled Pik-Up last month.

 

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh
 

Mahindra Bolero Ma XX 1

Mahindra currently locally assembles its Pik Up range in South Africa

 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Receive Over 30,000 Bookings In 1 Day
 

The MoU sets the groundwork for an in-depth feasibility study on the potential of setting up a second facility in the country. The company says the study will assess factors such as logistics and supply chain, industry incentives, export market potential, and more. It will also include determining “how Mahindra can further integrate into the country’s industrial landscape” and possibly assembling New Energy Vehicles locally.

 

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N-Based Pickup Spied Testing In India
 

That aside, the carmaker is also ramping up production at its existing plant in KwaZulu-Natal.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • New special edition commemorates the SUV crossing the 2 lakh unit sales milestone and is based on the Z8 and Z8 L trims.
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh
  • Mahindra said that 56 per cent of the bookings were for the larger XEV 9e with the top Pack Three variant of both SUVs accounting for a lion’s share of the bookings.
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Receive Over 30,000 Bookings In 1 Day
  • Mahindra had previewed the Scorpio-N-based pickup truck as the Global Pik-Up Concept in 2023.
    Mahindra Scorpio-N-Based Pickup Spied Testing In India
  • The 3XO EV will replace the current XUV400 in Mahindra’s line-up.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spied At Charging Station; Set To Replace XUV400
  • Mahindra’s large coupe-SUV is based on the same platform as the BE 6 and is also offered with two battery packs and in three trim levels.
    Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three 79 kWh Priced At Rs 30.50 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Auto Park Tech & More

Latest News

  • The carmaker has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation to explore opening a second local assembly facility in the country.
    Mahindra Eyes Expanding Local Assembly Operations In South Africa
  • The safety updates to the K10 bring with it a second price hike for the entry hatchback of up to Rs 16,000.
    Maruti Alto K10 Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Start From Rs 4.23 Lakh
  • The Aston Martin Vanquish is the company’s V12-powered grand tourer, the annual production of which is limited to 1000 units globally
    Aston Martin Vanquish India Launch On March 22
  • The XMax scooter is a test prototype powered by an internal combustion engine and an electric motor.
    Yamaha XMax Hybrid Scooter Concept Unveiled
  • Expected to debut in the second half of 2025, the latest iteration of the Carens will be sold in both- ICE and EV guises
    2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test; Expected To Be Available In ICE And EV Forms
  • The 2025 model year 3 Series receives minor updates and for now will be available only in petrol 330Li spec.
    2025 BMW 3 Series LWB Launched in India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh
  • The M4 CS Edition VR46 is offered in two variants, each limited to just 46 units.
    BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 Celebrates Valentino Rossi’s 46th Birthday
  • The Tata Sierra was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and will be sold in both EV and ICE formats
    Tata Sierra Spotted Testing In India
  • The Concept EV2 previews the smallest model in Kia’s EV family, which is set to go on sale in global markets in 2026.
    Kia Concept EV2 SUV Previews Subcompact Electric SUV Due In 2026
  • Offered in both sedan and hatchback guises, the EV4 is built on Kia’s E-GMP platform and can be had with two battery pack options
    Kia EV4 Revealed With 81.4 kWh Battery, Up To 630 km Range

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra Eyes Expanding Local Assembly Operations In South Africa
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved