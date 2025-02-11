Mahindra Scorpio-N-Based Pickup Spied Testing In India
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on February 11, 2025
Highlights
- New pickup expected to debut this year
- Could be called the Scorpio X
- Was previewed by the Global Pik-Up Concept in 2023
Mahindra is testing the third generation of its Scorpio-N-based pickup in India. The company had previously teased the workhorse as the Global Pik-Up concept in August 2023 alongside the all-electric Thar concept. The Scorpio Pik-Up (called the Scorpio Getaway in India) was first launched in India way back in 2007 with the model soldiering on till almost the end of the last decade with only minor updates in the Indian market. Globally, the pick-up truck received more significant updates including comprehensive cosmetic upgrades in line with the Scorpio over the years.
The latest Pik-Up will be based on the new Scorpio-N with reports circulating suggesting that it could be called the Scorpio X, filling the role of a lifestyle pickup truck to go up against the likes of the Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.
The new spy pictures show the Pik-Up in two body styles - single cab and double cab - and in two different specifications. The single-cab wore the alloy wheels of the Scorpio-N while the double-cab variant wore simpler steel wheels in line with a workhorse base variant. Both featured a roll hoop behind the passenger compartment and received tail lamps reminiscent of the original Scorpio. The interior of the double cab also looked to be lifted straight from the Scorpio-N. The interior spy shot does show the test mule to have the terrain mode selector suggesting that four-wheel drive will be offered.
On the powertrain front, the new Scorpio-N pickup is expected to share its powertrain options with the Scorpio-N SUV. This would include the latest generation of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine though it remains to be seen if Mahindra will consider a petrol engine option for the pickup truck.
The production Scorpio-N Pickup is expected to make its global debut in 2025 though it still remains to be seen if the model will be launched in India.
