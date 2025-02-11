Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo EX90 RechargeMG 4 EVToyota bZ4XAudi New Q5Audi New RS Q8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300RKTM New 390 Duke
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra Scorpio-N-Based Pickup Spied Testing In India

Mahindra had previewed the Scorpio-N-based pickup truck as the Global Pik-Up Concept in 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New pickup expected to debut this year
  • Could be called the Scorpio X
  • Was previewed by the Global Pik-Up Concept in 2023

Mahindra is testing the third generation of its Scorpio-N-based pickup in India. The company had previously teased the workhorse as the Global Pik-Up concept in August 2023 alongside the all-electric Thar concept. The Scorpio Pik-Up (called the Scorpio Getaway in India) was first launched in India way back in 2007 with the model soldiering on till almost the end of the last decade with only minor updates in the Indian market. Globally, the pick-up truck received more significant updates including comprehensive cosmetic upgrades in line with the Scorpio over the years.

 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Electric SUVs Bag Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
 

Mahindra Scorpio N pickup 1

The latest Pik-Up will be based on the new Scorpio-N with reports circulating suggesting that it could be called the Scorpio X, filling the role of a lifestyle pickup truck to go up against the likes of the Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
 

Mahindra Scorpio N pickup 2

The new spy pictures show the Pik-Up in two body styles - single cab and double cab - and in two different specifications. The single-cab wore the alloy wheels of the Scorpio-N while the double-cab variant wore simpler steel wheels in line with a workhorse base variant. Both featured a roll hoop behind the passenger compartment and received tail lamps reminiscent of the original Scorpio. The interior of the double cab also looked to be lifted straight from the Scorpio-N. The interior spy shot does show the test mule to have the terrain mode selector suggesting that four-wheel drive will be offered.

 

Also read: Mahindra XEV 9e: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
 

Mahindra Scorpio N pickup 3

On the powertrain front, the new Scorpio-N pickup is expected to share its powertrain options with the Scorpio-N SUV. This would include the latest generation of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine though it remains to be seen if Mahindra will consider a petrol engine option for the pickup truck.

 

Also read: Mahindra Unveils Scorpio N-based Global Pik-Up Concept
 

Mahindra Unveils Global Pik Up Vision Concept

The production Scorpio-N Pickup is expected to make its global debut in 2025 though it still remains to be seen if the model will be launched in India.

 

Image source

# Mahindra# Mahindra Scorpio-N# Mahindra Scorpio N# Mahindra Scorpio# Mahindra Scorpio Getaway# Mahindra Scorpio Pickup# Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The 3XO EV will replace the current XUV400 in Mahindra’s line-up.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spied At Charging Station; Set To Replace XUV400
  • Mahindra’s large coupe-SUV is based on the same platform as the BE 6 and is also offered with two battery packs and in three trim levels.
    Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three 79 kWh Priced At Rs 30.50 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Auto Park Tech & More
  • Bookings for the BE 6 Pack Three will open from February 14 with deliveries to start in early March.
    Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Details Revealed; 79 kWh Variant Priced At Rs 26.90 Lakh
  • With 2024 nearly over, we take a look back at all the biggest happenings of the automotive industry in India and overseas that stole the headlines.
    12 Auto Newsmakers Of 2024: Affordable Coupe-SUVs, Honda-Nissan Merger, First CNG Motorcycle, Jaguar Rebranding And More
  • The latest electric SUV from Mahindra, which will commercially roll out in February 2025, found itself in the middle of a controversy over its name, which overlapped with the airline’s aviation call sign.
    Mahindra To Rename Electric SUV ‘BE 6’; Will ‘Strongly Contest' IndiGo Lawsuit

Latest News

  • Mahindra had previewed the Scorpio-N-based pickup truck as the Global Pik-Up Concept in 2023.
    Mahindra Scorpio-N-Based Pickup Spied Testing In India
  • Available in four variants, the price difference between the base and top-spec variant is a staggering Rs 64,000
    2025 Vespa 125 Lineup Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.32 Lakh
  • Volvo announced the introduction of 5 new/updated models during the company's 2024 financial report.
    All-Electric ES90 Sedan One Of Five Volvo Debuts In 2025
  • Offered in four variants, let’s take a look at all the features offered on all trims of the XEV 9e, along with their prices
    Mahindra XEV 9e: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • The e-motorcycle packs a 85 bhp motor and 10.5 kWh battery pack, that is capable of offering a city range of 193 km
    LiveWire S2 Mulholland Now Available in Europe
  • The Volvo EX30 Cross Country is the first ever Volvo EV to sport the ‘Cross Country’ nametag and sits 18 mm higher than the standard EX30
    Volvo EX30 Cross Country Revealed; Gets Higher Ground Clearance, All-Terrain Tyres
  • The Volvo XC90 facelift made its global debut back in September 2024.
    2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift To Be Launched In India In March 2025
  • The Maruti Suzuki Celerio will now be offered with six airbags as standard. Prices of the car have been hiked by up to Rs 32,500
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 32,500; Now Offered With Six Airbags As Standard
  • The Sealion 7 will be BYD’s fourth passenger vehicle to go on sale in the Indian market.
    BYD Sealion 7 India Launch Confirmed For February 17
  • A teaser video gives the date for what is expected to be the new Ducati XDiavel V4. More details will be revealed on February 13, 2025.
    Will The Ducati XDiavel V4 Be Released Soon?

Research More on Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N
8.4

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Starts at ₹ 13.6 - 24.54 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Scorpio-N Specifications
View Scorpio-N Features

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra Scorpio-N-Based Pickup Spied Testing In India
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved