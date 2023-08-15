Mahindra Unveils Scorpio N-based Global Pik-Up Concept

Mahindra has unveiled its all-new global Pik-up concept vehicle based on the Scorpio N. Built on an all-new platform, the Pik Up Vision has been developed for multiple markets that include India, South and Central America, ASEAN, Australia and Africa. The vehicle will be released in a production-spec variant that will go into production from 2025 onwards.

The Pik-Up concept is built on all-new ladder-frame chassis

Visually, the Pik Up looks butch and sporty with its high ground clearance and large wheel arches. The Pik-Up concept is built on all-new ladder-frame chassis, which the company claims scored 5 stars at the Global NCAP test. The vehicle’s fascia holds some similarities to the Scorpio N as it features similarly designed headlamps, bonnet and front fenders. Other design elements on the vehicle include a newly designed grille, a large skid plate on the front bumper, roof-mounted lightbar, a snorkel at the front along with square-shaped lights on the rear.

Vehicle will feature 4-Wheel-Drive and be available with 4 drive modes

In terms of powertrain, the vehicle will be powered by a Gen-2 MHawk diesel engine, mated to either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. The vehicle will also receive 4-Wheel-Drive and be available with 4 drive modes- Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut and Sand. Some other features that will make its way into the car include 5G connectivity, semi-automatic parking, level-2 ADAS and a sunroof.