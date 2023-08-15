Login

Mahindra Unveils Scorpio N-based Global Pik-Up Concept

The vehicle will go into production from 2025 onwards
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

15-Aug-23 06:03 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Built on an all-new ladder-frame chassis.
  • Available with 4 drive modes- Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut and Sand.
  • Powered by a Gen-2 MHawk diesel engine, mated to either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Mahindra has unveiled its all-new global Pik-up concept vehicle based on the Scorpio N. Built on an all-new platform, the Pik Up Vision has been developed for multiple markets that include India, South and Central America, ASEAN, Australia and Africa. The vehicle will be released in a production-spec variant that will go into production from 2025 onwards.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Delivered To Boxing World Champion Nikhat Zareen

The Pik-Up concept is built on all-new ladder-frame chassis

 

Visually, the Pik Up looks butch and sporty with its high ground clearance and large wheel arches. The Pik-Up concept is built on all-new ladder-frame chassis, which the company claims scored 5 stars at the Global NCAP test. The vehicle’s fascia holds some similarities to the Scorpio N as it features similarly designed headlamps, bonnet and front fenders. Other design elements on the vehicle include a newly designed grille, a large skid plate on the front bumper, roof-mounted lightbar, a snorkel at the front along with square-shaped lights on the rear. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Launches New Variants For Its XUV300

Vehicle will feature 4-Wheel-Drive and be available with 4 drive modes

 

In terms of powertrain, the vehicle will be powered by a Gen-2 MHawk diesel engine, mated to either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. The vehicle will also receive 4-Wheel-Drive and be available with 4 drive modes- Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut and Sand. Some other features that will make its way into the car include 5G connectivity, semi-automatic parking, level-2 ADAS and a sunroof.

 

 

 

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Scorpio-N# Mahindra Global Pik Up

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Models

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar

₹ 9.99 - 16.49 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.85 - 10.68 Lakh

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300

₹ 7.99 - 14.74 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero

₹ 9.33 - 10.26 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio

₹ 13.54 - 18.62 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper

₹ 8.93 - 9.42 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700

₹ 13.95 - 24.58 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N

₹ 11.99 - 23.9 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up

₹ 8.85 - 9.12 Lakh

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 14.1 - 16.47 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo

₹ 8.77 - 11.5 Lakh

Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra KUV100

₹ 6.2 - 7.86 Lakh

Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400

₹ 15.99 - 19.19 Lakh

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 28.88 - 31.88 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic

₹ 13 - 16.81 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra Unveils Scorpio N-based Global Pik-Up Concept
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn