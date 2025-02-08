Mahindra BE 6: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
Published on February 8, 2025
Highlights
- Prices for the BE 6 range from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh.
- Can be had with two battery packs- 59 kWh and 79 kWh.
- Only the top-spec variant is offered with a 79 kWh battery pack.
Mahindra recently launched the BE 6 electric SUV, alongside the XEV 9e in India. First showcased in November 2024, the BE 6 along with the XEV 9e are the first vehicles from Mahindra to be underpinned by the all-new INGLO platform. The former is the more sportier vehicle among the duo, with the styling and features to match. Offered in five variants, let’s take a look at all the features offered, along with their prices, variant-wise.
Pack One (59 kWh)
Price: 18.90 Lakh (ex-showroom)
The base variant of the BE 6, which can be had for Rs 18.90 lakh, is solely offered with a 59 kWh battery pack, much like all the other variants except for the Pack Three. Even in its base-spec, the BE 6 has a good set of features on offer, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and digital instruments cluster with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The BE 6 Pack 1 is also offered with features such as a start/stop button, climate control, electronic parking brake, rear AC vents, six speakers, auto headlamps, type C charging ports at the front and rear. A few notable misses on the variant include alloy wheels, a wireless phone charger, and dual-zone climate control. It should also be noted that this variant comes with fabric upholstery, much like the Pack One Above and Pack Two. On the safety front, the SUV gets six airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, brake-by-wire, and a rear parking camera with sensors.
- Illuminated Logo
- Bi-LED Headlamps with DRLs
- LED Tail lamps
- Fabric Upholstery
- 18-Inch Wheels with Aero Covers
- Six Airbags
- All Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake-by-Wire
- Intelligent Electronic Brake Booster
- Driver Drowsiness Detection
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Rear Parking Camera with sensors
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Dual Super Screens (12.3-Inch x2)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- 5G Connectivity
- Pre-installed OTT, Social Media, News, and Shopping Apps
- Six Speakers
- Built-in Amazon Alexa
- Push Button Start
- Auto Headlamps
- Rain Sensing Smart Wipers
- Rear AC Vents
- Height Adjustable Driver Seat and Seat Belt
- Tilt & Telescopic Steering
- Cooled Console Storage
- 65 W Type C Fast Charging Ports for Front & Rear
- 60:40 Split in 2nd Row Seats with 2-Step Recline
- Climate Control
Pack One Above (59 kWh)
Price: Rs 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
Priced Rs 1.60 lakh more than the base variant, the Pack One Above justifies the price difference by adding features such as a wireless charger up front, dual-zone automatic climate control, fixed glass infinity roof, and larger 19-inch wheels with aero wheel covers.
- 19-inch Wheels with Aero Covers
- Fixed Glass Infinity Roof
- Auto Defogger For Windshield
- Wireless Charging in Front Row
- Auto Dimming IRVM
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Pack Two (59 kWh)
Price: Rs 21.90 Lakh (ex-showroom)
The Pack Two variant is the entry point to the Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite in the BE 6. However, the Pack Two only gets one radar and one vision camera, unlike the top of the line variants which gets five radar cameras, and a greater set of driver assistance features. This variant also gets sequential turn indicators, front fog lamps, cornering lamps, front parking sensors, and a 16-speaker Harman/Kardon Audio system with Dolby Atmos.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Fabric-wrapped Interiors
- Sequential Turn Indicators
- Start-up Lighting Sequence
- Level-2 ADAS with Radar and Vision Camera
- Front Fog Lamps
- Cornering Lamps
- Auto Booster Lamps
- Front Parking Sensors
- 16 Speaker Harman/Kardon Audio
- Dolby Atmos
- NFC Key
Pack Three Select (59 kWh)
Price: Rs 24.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
For a premium of Rs 2.6 lakh over the Pack Two variant, the BE 6 Pack Three Select gets a bevy of comfort and convenience features. The upholstery and steering wheel of the EV have a leatherette finish, and this variant also gets ventilated front seats, 6 way power adjustable driver seat with 2 way adjustable manual lumbar, flush door handles that deploy electrically, auto fold ORVMs, electric tailgate. The Pack Three Select variant also gets an additional knee airbag, bringing the total number of airbags to seven, in addition to a 360 degree camera, blind view monitor, and autopark function. It also gets the Eyedentity – DOMS function, which detects the driver’s face to detect fatigue and also doubles up as a selfie camera.
- Adaptive Suspension
- C-shaped LED DRLs
- C-shaped LED Tail lamp
- 19-inch Alloy Wheels
- Leatherette Seat Upholstery
- Leatherette Steering Wheel
- Soft Leatherette-wrapped Interiors
- CapTouch Switches on Console & Steering Wheel
- 7 Airbags
- Eyedentity – DOMS
- 360 degree Camera
- Blind View Monitor
- Secure360 – Live view & recording
- Qualcomm 8295 Snapdragon Chipset with 24 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage
- Autopark
- Video Calling
- Dual Wireless Charging (Front Row)
- VR LED Air Filtration
- 6 way Adjustable Powered Driver Seat + 2 way Adjustable Manual Lumbar
- Ventilated Front Row Seats
- Electrically Deployed Flush Door Handles
- Auto Fold ORVMs
- ORVM Auto Tilt on Reverse
- Passive Keyless Entry (PKE)
- Power Operated Tailgate (with Gesture Control)
- One-touch Driver Power Window
Pack Three (79 kWh)
Price: Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
The top-spec variant of the BE 6 is priced Rs 2.40 lakh higher than the Pack Three Select, and is the only variant to be equipped with the larger 79 kWh battery pack. This unit can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes with a 175 kW DC Charger. The variant gets a few additional features over the Pack Three Select, such as ambient lighting and carpet lamps. It also features a more sophisticated Level-2 ADAS suite with 5 radars, and features such as driver initiated auto lane change, lane centring and emergency steering assist, blind spot detection and front and rear cross traffic alert.
- Ambient lighting
- Carpet Lamps
- Level-2 ADAS with 5 Radars & 1 Vision Camera
