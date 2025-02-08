Mahindra BE 6: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Mahindra recently launched the BE 6 electric SUV, alongside the XEV 9e in India. First showcased in November 2024, the BE 6 along with the XEV 9e are the first vehicles from Mahindra to be underpinned by the all-new INGLO platform. The former is the more sportier vehicle among the duo, with the styling and features to match. Offered in five variants, let’s take a look at all the features offered, along with their prices, variant-wise.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack Two, Pack One Above And Pack Three Select Prices Revealed



Pack One (59 kWh)

Price: 18.90 Lakh (ex-showroom)

The base variant of the BE 6, which can be had for Rs 18.90 lakh, is solely offered with a 59 kWh battery pack, much like all the other variants except for the Pack Three. Even in its base-spec, the BE 6 has a good set of features on offer, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and digital instruments cluster with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The BE 6 Pack 1 is also offered with features such as a start/stop button, climate control, electronic parking brake, rear AC vents, six speakers, auto headlamps, type C charging ports at the front and rear. A few notable misses on the variant include alloy wheels, a wireless phone charger, and dual-zone climate control. It should also be noted that this variant comes with fabric upholstery, much like the Pack One Above and Pack Two. On the safety front, the SUV gets six airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, brake-by-wire, and a rear parking camera with sensors.



Illuminated Logo

Bi-LED Headlamps with DRLs

LED Tail lamps

Fabric Upholstery

18-Inch Wheels with Aero Covers

Six Airbags

All Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake-by-Wire

Intelligent Electronic Brake Booster

Driver Drowsiness Detection

Electronic Parking Brake

Rear Parking Camera with sensors

Tyre Pressure Indicator

Dual Super Screens (12.3-Inch x2)

Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

5G Connectivity

Pre-installed OTT, Social Media, News, and Shopping Apps

Six Speakers

Built-in Amazon Alexa

Push Button Start

Auto Headlamps

Rain Sensing Smart Wipers

Rear AC Vents

Height Adjustable Driver Seat and Seat Belt

Tilt & Telescopic Steering

Cooled Console Storage

65 W Type C Fast Charging Ports for Front & Rear

60:40 Split in 2nd Row Seats with 2-Step Recline

Climate Control



Pack One Above (59 kWh)



Price: Rs 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom)



Priced Rs 1.60 lakh more than the base variant, the Pack One Above justifies the price difference by adding features such as a wireless charger up front, dual-zone automatic climate control, fixed glass infinity roof, and larger 19-inch wheels with aero wheel covers.



19-inch Wheels with Aero Covers

Fixed Glass Infinity Roof

Auto Defogger For Windshield

Wireless Charging in Front Row

Auto Dimming IRVM

Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Electric SUVs Bag Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Pack Two (59 kWh)



Price: Rs 21.90 Lakh (ex-showroom)



The Pack Two variant is the entry point to the Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite in the BE 6. However, the Pack Two only gets one radar and one vision camera, unlike the top of the line variants which gets five radar cameras, and a greater set of driver assistance features. This variant also gets sequential turn indicators, front fog lamps, cornering lamps, front parking sensors, and a 16-speaker Harman/Kardon Audio system with Dolby Atmos.



Adaptive Cruise Control

Fabric-wrapped Interiors

Sequential Turn Indicators

Start-up Lighting Sequence

Level-2 ADAS with Radar and Vision Camera

Front Fog Lamps

Cornering Lamps

Auto Booster Lamps

Front Parking Sensors

16 Speaker Harman/Kardon Audio

Dolby Atmos

NFC Key



Pack Three Select (59 kWh)



Price: Rs 24.50 lakh (ex-showroom)



For a premium of Rs 2.6 lakh over the Pack Two variant, the BE 6 Pack Three Select gets a bevy of comfort and convenience features. The upholstery and steering wheel of the EV have a leatherette finish, and this variant also gets ventilated front seats, 6 way power adjustable driver seat with 2 way adjustable manual lumbar, flush door handles that deploy electrically, auto fold ORVMs, electric tailgate. The Pack Three Select variant also gets an additional knee airbag, bringing the total number of airbags to seven, in addition to a 360 degree camera, blind view monitor, and autopark function. It also gets the Eyedentity – DOMS function, which detects the driver’s face to detect fatigue and also doubles up as a selfie camera.



Adaptive Suspension

C-shaped LED DRLs

C-shaped LED Tail lamp

19-inch Alloy Wheels

Leatherette Seat Upholstery

Leatherette Steering Wheel

Soft Leatherette-wrapped Interiors

CapTouch Switches on Console & Steering Wheel

7 Airbags

Eyedentity – DOMS

360 degree Camera

Blind View Monitor

Secure360 – Live view & recording

Qualcomm 8295 Snapdragon Chipset with 24 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage

Autopark

Video Calling

Dual Wireless Charging (Front Row)

VR LED Air Filtration

6 way Adjustable Powered Driver Seat + 2 way Adjustable Manual Lumbar

Ventilated Front Row Seats

Electrically Deployed Flush Door Handles

Auto Fold ORVMs

ORVM Auto Tilt on Reverse

Passive Keyless Entry (PKE)

Power Operated Tailgate (with Gesture Control)

One-touch Driver Power Window



Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9E Make Public Debut At Auto Expo 2025

Pack Three (79 kWh)

Price: Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom)



The top-spec variant of the BE 6 is priced Rs 2.40 lakh higher than the Pack Three Select, and is the only variant to be equipped with the larger 79 kWh battery pack. This unit can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes with a 175 kW DC Charger. The variant gets a few additional features over the Pack Three Select, such as ambient lighting and carpet lamps. It also features a more sophisticated Level-2 ADAS suite with 5 radars, and features such as driver initiated auto lane change, lane centring and emergency steering assist, blind spot detection and front and rear cross traffic alert.



Ambient lighting

Carpet Lamps

Level-2 ADAS with 5 Radars & 1 Vision Camera





