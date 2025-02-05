Login
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack Two, Pack One Above And Pack Three Select Prices Revealed

The Pack Two trim of the BE 6 is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh, while the same trim of the XEV 9e is priced at Rs 24.90 lakh
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two priced at Rs 21.90 lakh, XEV 9e Pack Two priced at Rs 24.90 lakh.
  • The One Above trim of the BE 6 is priced at Rs 20.50 lakh.
  • The Three Select trim of the BE 6 and XEV 9E are priced at Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 27.90 lakh.

Mahindra has finally announced the prices for the full variant lineup of the BE 6 and XEV 9e. Prices for the much-awaited Pack Two trim of the BE 6 start at Rs 21.90 lakh, while the same trim of the XEV 9e is priced at Rs 24.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Pack One Above trim of the BE 6, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 20.50 lakh, while the Pack Three Select variants of the SUVs are priced at Rs 24.50 lakh (BE 6) and Rs 27.90 lakh (XEV 9e) (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for both SUVs are slated to begin on February 14, 2025, at 9 AM.  The company has also revealed the delivery timeline for all trims of the SUVs in India.  

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Electric SUVs Bag Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
 Whats App Image 2025 02 05 at 16 46 34 744fb49d

The first trim of the BE 6 and XEV 9e that will be delivered to customers is the top-spec Pack Three trim, the deliveries of which will commence in mid-March 2025. The deliveries of the base-spec Pack One and Pack One Above trims of the EVs are set to commence from August 2025. Pack Two, for which prices were revealed today will start reaching customers from July 2025. The Pack Three Select, which slots in between the Pack Two and Pack Three trims, will reach customers from June 2025. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three 79 kWh Priced At Rs 30.50 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Auto Park Tech & More
 

In terms of features, the list of features on the Pack Two trim of the SUVs includes adaptive cruise control, a 16-speaker sound system from Harman, an NFC key and Level-2 ADAS. The Pack Two trim of the XEV 9e gets features such as 6-way power-adjustable driver seats with 2-way adjustable manual lumbar, and auto fold ORVMs, which are only offered in the Pack Three Select trim of the BE 6.

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9E Make Public Debut At Auto Expo 2025
 

Mahindra BE 6e XEV 9e 2

The SUVs are offered with two battery pack options each  - a 59 kWh unit in lower variants and a larger 79 kWh unit in the top-spec Pack 3 variants. Coming to the power outputs the electric motor is good for 170 kW and 380 Nm of peak torque when paired with the 59 kWh battery pack. Peak power is bumped up to 210 kW on both SUVs with the larger battery though torque stays unchanged. Mahindra says that the XEV 9e will offer a range of up to 656 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge with the 79 kWh battery pack, while the BE 6 will deliver a range figure of 682 km with the same unit. The certified range of the 59 kWh battery meanwhile stands at 542 km for the XEV 9e and 535 km for the BE 6.


 

# Mahindra XEV 9e# Mahindra BE 6e review# Mahindra XEV 9e images# Mahindra BE 6 specs# Mahindra EV full variants price list# Cars# Electric Mobility# Electric Cars
