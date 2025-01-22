Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Electric SUVs Bag Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Mahindra Auto's debut electric SUVs – the BE 6 and XEV 9e – have achieved five-star ratings for adult and child occupant protection in the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both "Born Electric" SUVs made their public debut at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Bharat NCAP evaluated both models' top-spec Pack Three variants and confirmed that the ratings apply across all variants of the two electric SUVs.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Check Full Test Report, Video

The XEV 9e scored 32/32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45/49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP). It excelled in the frontal offset deformable barrier and side movable deformable barrier tests, scoring a full 16/16 in each. This made the XEV 9e the first model to achieve a full 32/32 in AOP under Bharat NCAP standards.

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9E Make Public Debut At Auto Expo 2025

The protection offered to driver and passenger dummies was rated as ‘good’ for all critical areas, including the head, chest, pelvis, and legs. The side pole impact test also received a ‘good’ rating. For COP, the XEV 9e scored 24/24 in the dynamic test, 12/12 in the CRS installation assessment, and 9/13 in the vehicle assessment, resulting in a 45/49 score. Rearward-facing child seats were used to test dummies representing an 18-month-old and a 3-year-old.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three 79 kWh Priced At Rs 30.50 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Auto Park Tech & More

The BE 6 recorded 31.97/32 in AOP, making it the second-highest scoring model after the XEV 9e. The electric car provided ‘good’ protection for the driver’s and passenger’s head, neck, and chest, though it was marked down for offering only ‘adequate’ protection to the driver’s knee. In the side impact test, the BE 6 scored 16/16. For COP, it achieved the same score of 45/49 as the XEV 9e, with full marks in the dynamic test (24/24) and CRS installation test (12/12) and 9/13 in vehicle assessment.

Both models share safety features including seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, Level 2+ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a tyre pressure monitoring system, blind spot monitoring, an electronic parking brake, automatic headlights and wipers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and more.