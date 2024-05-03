Login

Auto Sales April 2024: Nissan Sees 8% Decline In Domestic Sales; Sold 2,404 Units Of The Magnite

While Nissan's domestic sales went down by 8 per cent at 2,404 units, the exports saw a marginal 1 per cent growth at 639 units.
By Seshan Vijayraghvan

1 mins read

Published on May 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • In April 2024, Nissan Motor India's total sales stood at 3043 units
  • Nissan's domestic sales stood at 2,404 units, a drop of 8 per cent
  • In April 2024, Nissan also exported 639 units from India

Nissan Motor India has released the sales numbers for the month of April 2024. Last month, the Japanese carmaker, which currently only sells the Magnite subcompact SUV in India, achieved domestic wholesales of 2,404 units. Compared to 2,617 vehicles sold in April 2023, the company saw a year-on-year decline of over 8 per cent. 

 

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “We are driven by our strong commitment to putting our customers first and the fiscal year has begun well for us. Our recent network expansion through new dealerships in New Delhi and Durgapur underlines our dedication to providing accessible and exceptional automotive experiences across regions. The numbers reflect the efforts and dedication of our dealers & our teams, and we look forward to attract & welcome more customers to the Nissan family which will enable us to increase our share in the B SUV segment."

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India

 

Nissin Magnite E Zshift 30

 

As for exports, Nissan saw a marginal growth in April 2024. Last month, the carmaker exported 639 vehicles from India, which also includes the Sunny sedan. Compared to the 362 vehicles exported during the same month in 2023, the company witnessed a 1 per cent growth yoy. However, Nissan India’s consolidated sales for April 2024 went down by 6 per cent, at 3043 units. In comparison, the carmaker sold 3,249 units during the same month in 2023.

 

The fact that Nissan can maintain this kind of monthly sales with just one car is certainly noteworthy. Nissan has sold 1 lakh units of the Magnite since the SUV’s launch in December 2020 and exported 30,000 units. 

 

