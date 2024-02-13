Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India

Nissan Motor India has achieved a significant sales milestone for its sole passenger vehicle offering, the Magnite, registering 1 lakh unit sales in the country. Since its launch in December 2020, the Nissan Magnite has garnered attention from consumers looking for a sub-compact SUV and has helped keep the Nissan flag flying in India.

Late last year Nissan introduced the Magnite EZ-Shift with AMT transmission.

In 2023, the automaker expanded the Magnite subcompact SUV lineup by introducing new Geza and Kuro Editions and subsequently introduced the automated manual transmission (AMT) version dubbed 'EZ-Shift.' While the Geza and Kuro Editions focused on exterior and interior styling updates, the AMT was a significant addition to the list.

The sub-4-metre SUV is offered with a choice of two 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engines: a 71 bhp naturally aspirated unit and a more potent 99 bhp turbo-petrol engine. Both engine options come with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol variant also offers the option of a CVT. The 5-speed AMT in the Magnite EZ-Shift is paired with the 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine. Pricing for the Magnite ranges from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The ‘NISSAN ONE’ web-based platform aims to offer both existing and prospective customers.

To commemorate the sales milestone, Nissan has unveiled a new web-based platform named Nissan One. This platform offers both existing and prospective customers a range of services, including test drive requests, vehicle bookings, real-time service requests, service reminders, referral programmes and more.