Login

Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India

To commemorate this sales milestone, Nissan has unveiled a new web-based platform named Nissan One.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Nissan Magnite clocks 1 lakh sales in India
  • The Magnite gained new editions and an AMT transmission option last year
  • The Nissan One digital platform extends services to both existing and prospective customers

Nissan Motor India has achieved a significant sales milestone for its sole passenger vehicle offering, the Magnite, registering 1 lakh unit sales in the country. Since its launch in December 2020, the Nissan Magnite has garnered attention from consumers looking for a sub-compact SUV and has helped keep the Nissan flag flying in India.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift Review: A More Affordable 'Automatic' Option

 

Late last year Nissan introduced the Magnite EZ-Shift with AMT transmission. 

 

In 2023, the automaker expanded the Magnite subcompact SUV lineup by introducing new Geza and Kuro Editions and subsequently introduced the automated manual transmission (AMT) version dubbed 'EZ-Shift.' While the Geza and Kuro Editions focused on exterior and interior styling updates, the AMT was a significant addition to the list.

 

The sub-4-metre SUV is offered with a choice of two 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engines: a 71 bhp naturally aspirated unit and a more potent 99 bhp turbo-petrol engine. Both engine options come with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol variant also offers the option of a CVT. The 5-speed AMT in the Magnite EZ-Shift is paired with the 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine. Pricing for the Magnite ranges from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite AMT Launched In India At An Introductory Price Of Rs 6.50 Lakh 

 

The ‘NISSAN ONE’ web-based platform aims to offer both existing and prospective customers. 

 

To commemorate the sales milestone, Nissan has unveiled a new web-based platform named Nissan One. This platform offers both existing and prospective customers a range of services, including test drive requests, vehicle bookings, real-time service requests, service reminders, referral programmes and more.

# Nissan Motor India# Nissan Magnite# Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV# Nissan Magnite Sales Milestone# Magnite SUV# Car News# Cars# Latest News# News# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Magnite

Nissan Magnite
8.1

Nissan Magnite

Starts at ₹ 6 - 10.82 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Magnite Specifications
View Magnite Features

Popular Nissan Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-670 second ago

Aston Martin's unveiling reflects broader trends in F1, with the team's adoption of push-rod rear suspension mirroring Mercedes' upcoming W15 car, indicative of an industry-wide shift in performance strategies

Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season
Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 minutes ago

Beyond cosmetic changes, Honda overhauls its RC213V bike in a bid to reclaim its status as a frontrunner in MotoGP, with initial feedback from riders being encouraging

Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

58 minutes ago

The Mahindra XUV700 5-seater has been sold with only a manual gearbox so far

2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The 2024 factory KTM RC16 machine continues with the orange and dark blue livery and the Red Bull branding, which remains its title sponsor

Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range
Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The E-Luna is the only electric moped on sale in India at present, and the TVS XL100 is its closest rival.

Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network
Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The partnership will see the EV brand install fast-chargers at HPCL fuel stations in 12 selected states

New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Initially showcased as a Dacia version late last year, the Renault version displays slight styling modifications on the exterior and interior.

Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

In his new role, Mishra will be responsible for steering the brand’s strategic initiatives and increasing Citroen’s presence in India

Okaya EV Announces Price Discount Of Upto Rs 18,000 On Its Electric Scooters
Okaya EV Announces Price Discount Of Upto Rs 18,000 On Its Electric Scooters
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Okaya EV has announced a price cut of up to Rs 18,000, on its electric scooters, valid until February 29, 2024

CFMoto Ibex 450 Adventure Tourer Announced
CFMoto Ibex 450 Adventure Tourer Announced
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Chinese brand’s parallel-twin adventure bike looks extremely promising, with the right specifications on paper to take the fight to the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Suzuki Swift Turns 40: Take A Look At All Generations Of The Hatch
Suzuki Swift Turns 40: Take A Look At All Generations Of The Hatch
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The Swift compact hatchback made its India debut back in 2005, and ever since, we have seen three generations of it.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone
Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

11 days ago

Mahindra has recently rolled out the 1,00,000th Scorpio N. The carmaker has achieved this milestone in less than 2 years.

Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold
Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The brand has witnessed 92 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to the corresponding period last year.

Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As Deputy Managing Director
Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As Deputy Managing Director
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

29 days ago

Saurabh Vatsa has previously held leadership positions at Stellantis and General Motors.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The combined sales of the Volkswagen brands in India – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – witnessed a YoY growth of 4 per cent in the domestic market.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved