Nissan Magnite AMT Launched In India At An Introductory Price Of Rs 6.50 Lakh
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
10-Oct-23 02:09 PM IST
Highlights
- Nissan Magnite AMT introductory prices will only be valid till November 10, 2023.
- At Rs 6.50 lakh, the Magnite EZ-Shift has the lowest starting price of any AMT-equipped SUV in India.
- Available with the 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque.
Nissan India has expanded the Magnite line-up with the launch of the automated manual transmission (AMT) version of the subcompact SUV, dubbed the ‘EZ-Shift’, at an introductory starting price of Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the Magnite AMT sports a premium of Rs 50,000 over the base manual variant, and costs about Rs 3.50 lakh less than the entry Turbo variant equipped with a CVT automatic, but it’s worth noting introductory prices will only be valid for a month, and will be revised from November 11, 2023. With this, the Nissan Magnite becomes the most affordable SUV in India to be equipped with an AMT.
Also Read: Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift Review: A More Affordable 'Automatic' Option
The Magnite EZ-Shift has a 5-speed AMT.
The 5-speed AMT in the Magnite EZ-Shift, which is the same unit as seen in the mechanically-related Renault Kiger, is paired with the 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine. With an ARAI-certified figure of 19.70 kmpl, the Magnite AMT is marginally more fuel-efficient than the manual version of the subcompact SUV. Nissan says the Magnite AMT has a creep function, along with a kick-down function, to make the driving experience smoother.
Also Read: Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Launched At Rs 8.27 Lakh
The AMT will be available on the XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium trims, as well as on the recently launched Magnite Kuro Edition. A new dual-tone paint scheme, combining the ‘Vivid Blue’ body colour with a black roof, will be offered on the higher trims of the Magnite AMT.
Dual-tone blue-and-black colour scheme will be offered on higher trims of the Magnite AMT.
Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said, "Nissan Magnite has been a game-changer, setting new benchmarks with its strong value proposition, top-tier safety ratings, and low cost of ownership. The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift, launched today at a very aggressive introductory price breaks boundaries as the most accessible affordable AMT in SUV, sedan, and hatchback categories and is a game changer for accessible convenience for a wider range of customer preferences for a seamless exciting driving experience."
The Magnite AMT range presently starts a full Rs 2 lakh lower than the Kiger AMT, and also comfortably undercuts AMT versions of other accessible subcompact SUVs such as the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.
