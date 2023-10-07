Nissan Launches The Magnite KURO Edition At Rs 8.27 lakh
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
07-Oct-23 04:59 PM IST
Highlights
- The KURO Edition is based of the top-spec XV trim
- Prices range from Rs 8.27 lakh to Rs 10.45 lakh
- Nissan is hosting a contest for potential customers by awarding them with ICC World Cup 2023 tickets
Nissan Motor India Pvt.ltd (NMIPL) has launched the Magnite KURO edition with prices ranging from Rs 8.27 lakh to Rs 10.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The KURO is based on the XV trim and is available in three variants – Petrol MT, Turbo-petrol MT and the Turbo-petrol CVT. Furthermore, the word 'Kuro' means black in Japanese.
Also Read: Auto Sales September 2023: Nissan Motors India Registers 48 Per Cent YOY Growth For September 2023 With 10,759 Units Sold
|Variant Name
|Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|Magnite KURO MT
|Rs 8.27 lakh
|Magnite KURO Turbo-Petrol MT
|Rs 9.65 lakh
|Magnite KURO Turbo-Petrol CVT
|Rs 10.46 lakh
On the outside, the Magnite KURO edition gets an all-black treatment with all the exterior trim pieces, such as the grille, grille surrounds, roof rails, door handles, alloy wheel and window accents are finished in black. Furthermore, the compact SUV also gets painted red brake calipers.
The interiors also receive an all-black treatment with the steering wheel, headliner, interior door handles, sun visors, and AC vent surrounds finished in black. Since it is based on the XV trim, all the features, such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree surround camera, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charger and automatic climate control, are also offered on the Magnite KURO.
Also Read: Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Unveiled; Price Reveal On October 7
Regarding the powertrain, no changes have been made to the motor. It continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor making 72 bhp and 96 Nm and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor producing 100 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. The naturally aspirated motor is available with the 5-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol is also offered with a CVT gearbox. As for the safety rating for the Nissan Magnite, it was awarded a 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP and offers a whole list of safety tech such as electronic stability programme (ESC), traction control system (TCS), hill start assist (HSA) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, commented on the pricing announcement: "The Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition is a combination of Style, Value and Safety with a strong value proposition. The special edition showcases our commitment to deliver to the changing aspirational needs and preferences of the discerning customers."
Also Read: Nissan Magnite Is The Official Car For ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Additionally, Nissan has partnered with the International Cricket Council (ICC), with Magnite being the official partner for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. To celebrate this partnership, the brand is hosting a contest for its customers by awarding them tickets to the World Cup via a lucky draw. Potential customers who test drive the Magnite by visiting a dealership near them are enrolled for the lucky draw, with winners getting a chance to see the World Cup matches live in the stadium.
6 hours ago
This exclusive model is available at all Lexus Guest Experience Centres starting this October
6 hours ago
The Nissan Magnite KURO Edition features an all-black exterior and interior with distinctive KURO badge on the exterior.
7 hours ago
It seemed to be a frustrating Friday qualifying for most drivers yet the Dutchman prevailed to claim his 10th pole position of the season and his 30th overall.
8 hours ago
First revealed all the way back in August 2016, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 coupe previewed the ultra-luxury marque’s all-electric future.
11 hours ago
Uber India debuts 'Uber Camper' for India vs. Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 showdown, winners can secure their spot for the match weekend, free of charge. Contest runs Oct 4-7.
12 hours ago
KIA has silently updated its website with the revised prices for the GTX+ and X-line trims, respectively
1 day ago
Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.
1 day ago
The flagship naked motorcycle is an extension of the fully-faired RR 310, and it is priced between Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).
1 day ago
With the completion of a decade of partnership, the two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles under the 310 cc series
1 day ago
Bookings have been opened nationwide, with deliveries scheduled to coincide with the upcoming festive season
1 day ago
Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.
1 day ago
A midlife update for Tata’s largest SUVs introduce styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept and more features.
1 day ago
Prices for the MG ZS EV now begin at Rs. 22.88 lakh and will go up to Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV continues to be offered in three variants – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro.