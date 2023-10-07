Nissan Launches The Magnite KURO Edition At Rs 8.27 lakh

Nissan Motor India Pvt.ltd (NMIPL) has launched the Magnite KURO edition with prices ranging from Rs 8.27 lakh to Rs 10.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The KURO is based on the XV trim and is available in three variants – Petrol MT, Turbo-petrol MT and the Turbo-petrol CVT. Furthermore, the word 'Kuro' means black in Japanese.

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Magnite KURO MT Rs 8.27 lakh Magnite KURO Turbo-Petrol MT Rs 9.65 lakh Magnite KURO Turbo-Petrol CVT Rs 10.46 lakh

On the outside, the Magnite KURO edition gets an all-black treatment with all the exterior trim pieces, such as the grille, grille surrounds, roof rails, door handles, alloy wheel and window accents are finished in black. Furthermore, the compact SUV also gets painted red brake calipers.

The interiors also receive an all-black treatment with the steering wheel, headliner, interior door handles, sun visors, and AC vent surrounds finished in black. Since it is based on the XV trim, all the features, such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree surround camera, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charger and automatic climate control, are also offered on the Magnite KURO.

Regarding the powertrain, no changes have been made to the motor. It continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor making 72 bhp and 96 Nm and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor producing 100 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. The naturally aspirated motor is available with the 5-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol is also offered with a CVT gearbox. As for the safety rating for the Nissan Magnite, it was awarded a 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP and offers a whole list of safety tech such as electronic stability programme (ESC), traction control system (TCS), hill start assist (HSA) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, commented on the pricing announcement: "The Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition is a combination of Style, Value and Safety with a strong value proposition. The special edition showcases our commitment to deliver to the changing aspirational needs and preferences of the discerning customers."

Additionally, Nissan has partnered with the International Cricket Council (ICC), with Magnite being the official partner for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. To celebrate this partnership, the brand is hosting a contest for its customers by awarding them tickets to the World Cup via a lucky draw. Potential customers who test drive the Magnite by visiting a dealership near them are enrolled for the lucky draw, with winners getting a chance to see the World Cup matches live in the stadium.