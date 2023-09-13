Login

Nissan Magnite Is The Official Car For ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Nissan will promote the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and will prominently display the Nissan Magnite at the tournament venues
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

13-Sep-23 05:36 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • This partnership marks the eighth consecutive year of Nissan's involvement in this event
  • Nissan Magnite is the official car of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup
  • Magnite is the only car currently available for sale in India from Nissan

Nissan, which is the official automotive sponsor for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, has confirmed the Nissan Magnite will be the official car to be showcased at the stadium during the latest edition of the tournament. The 2023 World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023.

 

In its role as the official partner, Nissan will promote the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and will display the Magnite at the tournament venues. Additionally, the carmaker says it has planned various on-ground engagement initiatives across the country to enhance the overall experience for cricket fans.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Achieves 1 Lakh Production Milestone

 

The Nissan Magnite is the only car currently available for sale in India from the Japanese manufacturer. It comes with two engine options: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated unit delivering 71 bhp and a more powerful 99 bhp turbo-petrol engine. Both engine variants come standard with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol version offers the option of a CVT.

 

 

As for safety features of the sub-four-metre SUV, standard offerings across all variants include an Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), a Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Moreover, the Magnite has also received an impressive four-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

 

Also Read: Nissan Introduces Exclusive Onam Offers in Kerala On Nissan Magnite

 

Beyond the Indian market, the Nissan Magnite is exported to 15 global markets. Recent expansions have included launches in the Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. Nissan India has strategically shifted its primary export focus from Europe to Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

