Nissan Introduces Exclusive Onam Offers in Kerala On Nissan Magnite

Nissan Motor India introduced a series of exclusive offers in Kerala on the occasion of Onam throughout the month of August for the Magnite. In this offer, prospective car buyers can also take advantage of a total benefit of up to ₹87,000. This comprehensive benefit package comprises the following components, a three-year Prepaid Maintenance Plan (PMP), an exchange bonus of ₹50,000, complimentary accessories valued at ₹5,000, and a corporate benefit of ₹5,000.

NRFSI, in conjunction with the Onam offer, will also provide options to salaried customers in Kerala, offering a low-interest rate of 6.99 per cent. This financing offer is accessible for a variety of Nissan Magnite variants across the southern states.

"At Nissan, we are delighted to usher in the Indian festive period with Onam. Our unmatched Onam offers are a testament to providing exceptional value to our customers and elevating the ownership experience. We invite everyone in Kerala to take advantage of these amazing benefits and celebrate this Onam with a brand-new Nissan Magnite." says Mohan Wilson, Director of Marketing, Product & Customer Experience, Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL)

Nissan has recently expanded the lineup of its Nissan Magnite with the introduction of the Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition, starting at an introductory price of INR 7,39,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The GEZA edition features a 9-inch Android CarPlay touchscreen with wireless connectivity, premium speakers, a trajectory rear camera, and app-based controls for ambient lighting.

Talking of safety features, Magnite has Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Hill Start Assist, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System. These safety features are standard across all variants. Along with this, Magnite gets a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety by Global NCAP.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal