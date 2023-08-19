Login

Honda Elevate India Launch Date Revealed

Honda Cars India will launch the Elevate on September 4, 2023.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

19-Aug-23 06:07 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Honda is all set to re-enter the compact SUV market
  • In its segment, the Elevate will enter a highly competitive market
  • Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-step continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Honda Cars India is gearing up to launch its compact SUV, the Elevate, on September 4, 2023. The company has been gradually unveiling information about the car, fitting the pieces of the puzzle together. This launch signifies Honda's re-entry into the compact SUV market after a hiatus of three years.

In India, the compact SUV category has been a popular choice among buyers, with many significant players in the field. Although Honda Cars India stepped away from this category after discontinuing the BR-V in 2020, the company is now making a comeback after three years. The Elevate will be entering a competitive market, facing off against various models. One of its most challenging rivals is the Hyundai Creta and the newly launched Kia Seltos. Both the aforementioned models are known as the top-selling passenger vehicles in India in the compact-SUV segment. 

 

Recently, the Japanese automaker disclosed the fuel efficiency details of the Elevate. The manual transmission version of the SUV is expected to achieve 15.31 kmpl, while the CVT version boasts even better fuel efficiency at 16.92 kmpl. Under the hood, the Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre VTEC engine that produces a maximum power of 119 bhp and a peak torque of 145 Nm. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-step continuously variable transmission (CVT).

 

For buyers to choose from, the Elevate will be offered in a total of 10 different colour shades, both single-tone and dual-tone options. Among these shades are the new Phoenix Orange Pearl, alongside popular colours like Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic.

