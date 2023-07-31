Honda Elevate Production Begins Ahead Of Launch In September

Honda Cars India has started production of its latest offering in the mid-size SUV segment, the Honda Elevate. This SUV is being manufactured at the company's facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan, making India the first country to produce this global SUV. The official launch of the Honda Elevate is scheduled for September 2023, with deliveries starting around the same time. The company has already begun accepting pre-launch bookings for the SUV.

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre VTEC engine that produces 119 bhp pr max power and 145 Nm of peak torque. Buyers will have the option of a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-step continuously variable transmission (CVT). The Japanese car manufacturer recently revealed the fuel efficiency figures for the Elevate. The manual transmission version of the SUV is expected to return 15.31 kmpl, while the CVT version is said to be even more fuel-efficient at 16.92 kmpl.

Speaking on the occasion, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, "Today is a significant milestone in our SUV endeavour as we commence production of our hugely anticipated Honda Elevate at our Tapukara facility in India. Ever since its global unveiling, the Elevate has received an overwhelming response from customers nationwide. We are extremely proud to be the first country to start mass production of Elevate and are confident that it will quickly become an important pillar of our business, fostering stronger connections with customers and attracting new members to our Honda family. We are excited about the prospects that lie ahead and the impact this model will have on our brand."

The Elevate is the company's latest offering in the competitive mid-size SUV segment. Earlier this month, Honda opened bookings for this SUV, providing customers with two options to book it. They can visit their nearest authorised Honda showroom and pay a token amount of Rs. 21,000, or they can book it online for Rs. 5,000.

India will be the first market to receive the all-new Honda Elevate, which is set to compete with popular models like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, two of the best-selling passenger vehicles in the segment. The competition in the mid-size SUV market is fierce, but Honda's reputation for producing reliable vehicles can give Elevate a strong position in the market. As the launch date approaches, customers can expect to see more details about the SUV.

The Elevate will come in a total of 10 colour shades, single-tone and few dual-tone, to cater to various consumer preferences. These colour options comprise the new Phoenix Orange Pearl, along with well-loved shades such as Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic.