Second-Generation Honda Amaze VX Variant Discontinued

Honda Cars India has discontinued the VX variant of the second-generation Amaze. This hints that the second-gen model's run in the market may be coming to an end. Only the ‘S’ variant, which was previously the mid-spec variant of the second-generation Amaze, remains on sale. While Honda launched the third-generation of the Amaze in December 2024, it has been sold alongside its predecessor till date.

Also Read: Honda Elevate Available With 360-Degree Camera, But There’s A Catch!



Prices for the Honda Amaze S range from Rs 7.63 lakh to Rs 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT version in a white shade. Offered in five colours in total- Lunar Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic, the Platinum White Pearly shade demands a Rs 6,000 premium. The list of features offered in this version include two airbags, ABS, a central LCD screen with Bluetooth connectivity and four speakers, one USB port and an air conditioner.

Also Read: Auto Sales FY2025: Honda Marks Positive Growth With Best-Ever Export Figures



The Honda Amaze is powered solely offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT.