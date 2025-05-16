Second-Generation Honda Amaze VX Variant Discontinued

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Hero Vida Z Electric Scooter Primed For July Launch In IndiaSecond-Generation Honda Amaze VX Variant DiscontinuedTata Motors Opens 10 EV 'Mega Chargers' Across IndiaUpdated 2025 TVS iQube ST Launched With Bigger Battery; Price Slashed By Rs 25,0002025 Kia Carens Clavis Review: Big Name, Big On Features!
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
MG Windsor EV Pro Review | Is it worth the extra money? | Detailed ReviewHyundai Stargazer MPV 6/7 Seater Rs 15-20 lakhBMW M5 Review | Still A Super Saloon? | How's This 727bhp Sedan To Live With?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerKia Carens ClavisLexus New LBXVolvo EX30 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Yezdi Adventure 2025Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Second-Generation Honda Amaze VX Variant Discontinued

With this, only the ‘S’ variant of the second-generation Amaze remains on sale
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 16, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The S variant is priced from Rs 7.63 lakh to Rs 8.59 lakh.
  • The second-generation Amaze is still on sale alongside the third-gen model.
  • Solely offered with a petrol engine, with MT and CVT options.

Honda Cars India has discontinued the VX variant of the second-generation Amaze. This hints that the second-gen model's run in the market may be coming to an end. Only the ‘S’ variant, which was previously the mid-spec variant of the second-generation Amaze, remains on sale. While Honda launched the third-generation of the Amaze in December 2024, it has been sold alongside its predecessor till date. 

 

Also ReadHonda Elevate Available With 360-Degree Camera, But There’s A Catch!
 

Prices for the Honda Amaze S range from Rs 7.63 lakh to Rs 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT version in a white shade. Offered in five colours in total- Lunar Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic, the Platinum White Pearly shade demands a Rs 6,000 premium. The list of features offered in this version include two airbags, ABS, a central LCD screen with Bluetooth connectivity and four speakers, one USB port and an air conditioner. 

 

Also ReadAuto Sales FY2025: Honda Marks Positive Growth With Best-Ever Export Figures
 

The Honda Amaze is powered solely offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT. 

# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda Amaze# Second-Generation Honda Amaze# Honda Amaze S variant# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new generations of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze go head to head as we list out what works for both cars and what doesn’t.
    New Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Subcompact Sedan Battle Continues
  • The Amaze had to compete with its closest rival, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, for this award
    car&bike Awards 2025: Honda Amaze Bags The Subcompact Sedan Of The Year Award
  • Nakajima will take up his role with effect from April 1 with current CEO Takuya Tsumura to move to a new role with Honda Motor Company.
    Takashi Nakajima Appointed New President & CEO Of Honda Cars India
  • The hybrid version of the Honda City sedan is being offered with maximum benefits, followed by the Elevate compact SUV.
    Honda City, Elevate, City e:HEV, Gen 2 Amaze Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In March
  • Honda has sold 53,326 units of the Elevate in the domestic market, and exported 47,653 units to foreign countries
    Honda Elevate Records 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

Latest Reviews

  • The latest addition to Hero’s Vida family will be a simpler, more family-focused offering that is likely to be available with single- and dual-battery options.
    Hero Vida Z Electric Scooter Primed For July Launch In India
  • With this, only the ‘S’ variant of the second-generation Amaze remains on sale
    Second-Generation Honda Amaze VX Variant Discontinued
  • The newly installed MegaChargers have been installed in collaboration with EV infrastructure providers ChargeZone and Statiq.
    Tata Motors Opens 10 EV 'Mega Chargers' Across India
  • The biggest change to electric scooter are the larger battery packs which promise higher range than before.
    Updated 2025 TVS iQube ST Launched With Bigger Battery; Price Slashed By Rs 25,000
  • The latest CarPlay interface gets radical changes and now powers both, the central infotainment touchscreen and the driver's display.
    Apple CarPlay Ultra Unveiled: All You Need To Know
  • Norton Motorcycles is expected to be launched in India in late 2025. Will TVS be able to pull off a success story, or is Norton’s India journey require more than just products and pricing?
    Opinion: What Does The India-UK Trade Deal Mean For Norton Motorcycles?
  • Two new Norton models will be launched by the end of 2025, including a flagship superbike, possibly based on Norton’s V4 engine platform.
    Norton Motorcycles To Launch Two New Models In 2025
  • Royal Enfield's maiden electric motorcycle is expected to have a top speed of over 100 kmph and a range exceeding 100 km
    Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Launch In Q4 FY26
  • Replacement for the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is an all-electric sedan with new design, new powertrain and reminiscence dream of bygone V8s.
    Next Mercedes-AMG Super Sedan Coming With All-Electric Powertrain
  • The CNG option is offered across all trim levels with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
    Citroen C3 Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 93,000

Research More on Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze
7.8

Honda Amaze

Starts at ₹ 7.2 - 9.86 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Amaze Specifications
View Amaze Features

Popular Honda Models