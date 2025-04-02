Auto Sales FY2025: Honda Marks Positive Growth With Best-Ever Export Figures

Honda Cars India witnessed a positive sales growth in the country in FY24-25 registering total sales of 126,151 units, compared to 124,173 units in FY 23-24. This includes domestic sales of 65,925 units, while exports stood at 60,226 units. Meanwhile, in March, the domestic sales of 7,228 units and export figures of 4,656 units were down compared to the previous month. With five-digit sales in February 2025, the combined sales stood at 10,323 units (5,616 domestic + 4,707 exports).

Of the 124,173 units sold in the last financial year, 86,584 units were in domestic sales. Meanwhile, 37,589 units were exported during FY23-24. This means that exports are up by a whopping 60 per cent. But at the same time, the domestic sales are down by 23 per cent.

The export growth comes as a result of India-made Elevate being exported to the Japanese market, where it is sold under the WR-V nameplate. The C-SUV from Honda also garnered over one lakh unit sales across the globe in January 2025. In India, the Elevate is also available across many special editions, including the Apex Edition, Black Edition, and Signature Black Edition.

Commenting on the overall fiscal year sales performance, Kunal Behl, vice president, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India Limited. said, “HCIL sales performance in FY’24-25 has been in line with the ongoing tough business environment. On the domestic front, the industry faced challenges in creating fresh demand from the market which was also reflected in HCIL domestic sales, we recorded our highest-ever export volumes led by the strong export business of Elevate to Japan. While demand creation may still present a challenge in the new fiscal year, we remain optimistic and believe our commitment to customer satisfaction will enable us to navigate the market effectively and continue driving positive results."

Also, the new-gen Amaze bagged the ‘Subcompact Sedan of the Year’ title at the car&bike Awards 2025 triumphing over the much desirable – new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire.