Honda City, Elevate, City e:HEV, Gen 2 Amaze Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In March

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Auto Sales February 2025: India’s Vehicle Retails Drop 7% To 18,99,196 Units Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.50 LakhHonda City, Elevate, City e:HEV, Gen 2 Amaze Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In March2025 Lexus LX500d Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore; LX500d Overtrail Priced At Rs 3.12 CroreVolkswagen ID. Every1 Concept Unveiled; Previews Entry-Level EV Due 2027
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Review - Audi RS Q8 PerformanceReview - Audi RS Q8 Performance Ultraviolette Shockwave: 120 kg electric dual-sport built for FUN! • Detailed First Look
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680Mercedes-Benz CLA EVKia EV5Tata Harrier EVMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Honda City, Elevate, City e:HEV, Gen 2 Amaze Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In March

The hybrid version of the Honda City sedan is being offered with maximum benefits, followed by the Elevate compact SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda Elevate can be purchased with discounts of up to Rs 86,000
  • Benefits of up to Rs 90,000 are offered on the Honda City
  • Second-gen Honda Amaze is also offered with benefits

Honda Cars India is offering discounts on several of its models, excluding the newly launched third-generation Amaze. Customers can avail of benefits of up to Rs 90,000 on the Honda City, its hybrid version, the City e:HEV, and the Elevate compact SUV along with the previous-gen Honda Amaze. These discounts come in various forms, including cash benefits, exchange offers, and corporate discounts.

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Records 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

 

Honda City: Discounts of up to Rs 90,000

Honda City

Leading the lineup in terms of discounts is the hybrid version of the Honda City sedan, which is currently available with benefits of up to Rs 90,000. This variant – offered in V and ZX trims – is priced starting at Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). The discount has been in place since December 2024 and remains unchanged.

 

The non-hybrid version of the fifth-generation Honda City is also available with a discount of up to Rs 73,300. The price range for this model falls between Rs 11.82 lakh and Rs 15.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the hybrid variant is priced between Rs 20.50 lakh and Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze Review: Practically Flawless

 

Honda Elevate: Discounts of up to Rs 86,000

Honda Elevate 11

The Honda Elevate compact SUV is another model available with significant benefits. The top-end ZX CVT variant is eligible for discounts of up to Rs 86,000. The same variant with a manual transmission, along with the newly introduced Elevate Black edition, can be purchased with benefits of up to Rs 66,100.
 

Additionally, the V and VX variants equipped with a CVT come with discounts of up to Rs 71,100. The SV, V, and VX variants with a manual transmission are available with benefits reaching Rs 56,100. Furthermore, the Apex Edition of the Elevate offers discounts of Rs 45,000 for the manual version and Rs 46,100 for the CVT variant. The Honda Elevate is currently priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

 

Honda Amaze (Second Generation): Discounts of Up to Rs 67,200

Honda Amaze Facelift 2022 09 07 T07 32 43 695 Z

The second-generation Honda Amaze, which continues to be sold alongside the latest third-gen model, is also included in this discount scheme. Customers opting for the VX variant can avail themselves of benefits of up to Rs 67,200, while the S variant is available with discounts of up to Rs 57,200. The second-generation Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Discount varies from city to city, check your nearest Honda-authorised dealerships for more details.

# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda Cars India# Honda Cars Discounts# Honda City# Honda City e:HEV# Honda Elevate# Honda Amaze# Discounts on Honda Cars# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Honda has sold 53,326 units of the Elevate in the domestic market, and exported 47,653 units to foreign countries
    Honda Elevate Records 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • Honda’s lineup currently consists of the Elevate, City and Amaze, which have all received E20 fuel compliance certification
    Honda Cars India Achieves E20 Fuel Compliance Certification For Entire Lineup
  • The Apex Edition variants get a few additional accessories over the standard City
    Honda City Apex Edition Launched At Rs 13.30 Lakh
  • Honda has given the all-black treatment to its Elevate compact SUV with the introduction of the Black Edition.
    Honda Elevate Black Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.51 Lakh
  • The Elevate has carved a name for itself the very popular C-SUV segment. Why is it making a mark and why should you consider it over the others? Let’s find out.
    Honda Elevate Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

Latest News

  • Passenger vehicle sales declined 10.34 per cent while two-wheeler sales were down 6.33 per cent
    Auto Sales February 2025: India’s Vehicle Retails Drop 7% To 18,99,196 Units
  • Both models are offered with some substantial discounts for the month of March 2025
    Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh
  • The hybrid version of the Honda City sedan is being offered with maximum benefits, followed by the Elevate compact SUV.
    Honda City, Elevate, City e:HEV, Gen 2 Amaze Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In March
  • For the 2025 model year, the LX packs in more tech and gets a new off-road-focused Overtrail variant.
    2025 Lexus LX500d Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore; LX500d Overtrail Priced At Rs 3.12 Crore
  • When it goes on sale, the production Every1 will be the most affordable EV in Volkswagen’s global all-electric vehicle lineup, priced at €20,000
    Volkswagen ID. Every1 Concept Unveiled; Previews Entry-Level EV Due 2027
  • Underpinned by Volvo’s SPA2 platform, the ES90 is the sixth all-electric model in Volvo’s portfolio
    Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Unveiled
  • The sixth-gen A6 Avant shares much of its design and tech with the A6 Avant e-tron that debuted in 2024.
    New-Gen Audi A6 Avant Debuts With Mild Hybrid Engines, Optional All-Wheel Steering
  • New Black, Grey and Blue colour options with decals to be offered
    Honda H’ness CB350 To Get New Colourways; Launch Imminent
  • Ultraviolette has launched a new dual-purpose electric motorcycle named Shockwave; here are a few detailed shots of the bike.
    Ultraviolette Shockwave Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures
  • Available only with automatic since launch – in both 4x2 and 4x4 guises – the Legender gets a third variant with a six-speed manual transmission with slightly less torque than automatic.
    Toyota Fortuner Legender Launched With 4x4 Manual Transmission; Priced At Rs 46.36 Lakh

Popular Honda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Honda City, Elevate, City e:HEV, Gen 2 Amaze Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In March
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved