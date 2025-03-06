Honda City, Elevate, City e:HEV, Gen 2 Amaze Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In March

Honda Cars India is offering discounts on several of its models, excluding the newly launched third-generation Amaze. Customers can avail of benefits of up to Rs 90,000 on the Honda City, its hybrid version, the City e:HEV, and the Elevate compact SUV along with the previous-gen Honda Amaze. These discounts come in various forms, including cash benefits, exchange offers, and corporate discounts.

Honda City: Discounts of up to Rs 90,000

Leading the lineup in terms of discounts is the hybrid version of the Honda City sedan, which is currently available with benefits of up to Rs 90,000. This variant – offered in V and ZX trims – is priced starting at Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). The discount has been in place since December 2024 and remains unchanged.

The non-hybrid version of the fifth-generation Honda City is also available with a discount of up to Rs 73,300. The price range for this model falls between Rs 11.82 lakh and Rs 15.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the hybrid variant is priced between Rs 20.50 lakh and Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Elevate: Discounts of up to Rs 86,000

The Honda Elevate compact SUV is another model available with significant benefits. The top-end ZX CVT variant is eligible for discounts of up to Rs 86,000. The same variant with a manual transmission, along with the newly introduced Elevate Black edition, can be purchased with benefits of up to Rs 66,100.



Additionally, the V and VX variants equipped with a CVT come with discounts of up to Rs 71,100. The SV, V, and VX variants with a manual transmission are available with benefits reaching Rs 56,100. Furthermore, the Apex Edition of the Elevate offers discounts of Rs 45,000 for the manual version and Rs 46,100 for the CVT variant. The Honda Elevate is currently priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Amaze (Second Generation): Discounts of Up to Rs 67,200

The second-generation Honda Amaze, which continues to be sold alongside the latest third-gen model, is also included in this discount scheme. Customers opting for the VX variant can avail themselves of benefits of up to Rs 67,200, while the S variant is available with discounts of up to Rs 57,200. The second-generation Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Discount varies from city to city, check your nearest Honda-authorised dealerships for more details.