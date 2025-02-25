Honda Elevate Records 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

Honda Cars India has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone for the Elevate SUV. Launched in September 2023, the milestone was achieved over a year. The total sales milestone includes 53,326 units of the Elevate that were sold in India, while exports to countries such as Japan, South Africa, Nepal, and Bhutan amount to 47,653 units.

Also Read: Honda Cars India Achieves E20 Fuel Compliance Certification For Entire Lineup

The highest preference among consumers was for the Platinum White Pearl shade

According to the data shared by Honda, 79 per cent of the Elevate’s customer base opted for the CVT variants of the compact SUV, 59 per cent of total sales were for the top-spec ZX variant. The company also stated that 43 per cent of the company’s customers who bought the SUV had more than one vehicle in their garage, while 22 per cent were buying a car for the first time. When it comes to colour options, the highest preference was for the Platinum White Pearl shade.

Also Read: Honda Achieves Sales Milestone Of 20,000 Units For The Elevate SUV



The Elevate was Honda’s contender for the highly profitable compact SUV segment, which includes the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The SUV, which is manufactured at Honda’s facility in Tapakura, Rajasthan, crossed the 20,000 sales milestone within 100 days of its launch.

The Elevate shares its platform with the Honda City, and is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the sedan. This engine churns out 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, and comes mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-step continuously variable transmission (CVT).