Honda Achieves Sales Milestone Of 20,000 Units For The Elevate SUV
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 16, 2023
- Honda has sold 20,000 Elevate SUVs since its launch in September 2023.
- Model accounted for over 50 per cent of total HCIL sales during the last 3 months.
- Model has helped the company grow its sales by 11 per cent.
Honda has revealed that it has achieved a sales milestone of 20,000 units for its Elevate SUV within 100 days, since its launch in September 2023. The brand has also revealed that the new model accounted for over 50 per cent of its total sales during the last 3 months and has helped the company grow its sales by 11 per cent in the said period (Sept - Nov) over last year.
The Honda Elevate is available in four variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX
In November 2023, the manufacturer sold a total of 11,891 units. This included 8,730 domestic sales, marking a 24 per cent increase over the same period last year when it sold 7051 units. However, domestic sales were lower than in October 2023, when it sold 670 units more. The brand also exported 3,161 units during the month, which is a massive 335 per cent growth over November 2022, when the number of units exported stood at 726 units.
The Honda Elevate is available in four variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Honda Elevate is offered solely with a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-step continuously variable transmission (CVT). Honda claims that the manual version achieves a fuel efficiency of 15.31 kmpl, while the CVT version offers even better mileage at 16.92 kmpl.
