Login

Honda Achieves Sales Milestone Of 20,000 Units For The Elevate SUV

The brand has also revealed that the new model accounted for over 50 per cent of total HCIL sales during the last 3 months
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 16, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Honda has sold 20,000 Elevate SUVs since its launch in September 2023.
  • Model accounted for over 50 per cent of total HCIL sales during the last 3 months.
  • Model has helped the company grow its sales by 11 per cent.

Honda has revealed that it has achieved a sales milestone of 20,000 units for its Elevate SUV within 100 days, since its launch in September 2023. The brand has also revealed that the new model accounted for over 50 per cent of its total sales during the last 3 months and has helped the company grow its sales by 11 per cent in the said period (Sept - Nov) over last year.

 

Also Read: Honda Delivers 200 Units Of The Elevate In Chennai

The Honda Elevate is available in four variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX

 

In November 2023, the manufacturer sold a total of 11,891 units. This included 8,730 domestic sales, marking a 24 per cent increase over the same period last year when it sold 7051 units. However, domestic sales were lower than in October 2023, when it sold 670 units more. The brand also exported 3,161 units during the month, which is a massive 335 per cent growth over November 2022, when the number of units exported stood at 726 units. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales November 2023: Honda Cars India Reports Domestic Sales Of 8,730 Units

 

The Honda Elevate is available in four variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Honda Elevate is offered solely with a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-step continuously variable transmission (CVT). Honda claims that the manual version achieves a fuel efficiency of 15.31 kmpl, while the CVT version offers even better mileage at 16.92 kmpl.

# Honda# Honda Elevate# Compact SUV# petrol# diesel# Honda Cars India Ltd
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Toyota Camry
9.1
0
10
2022 Toyota Camry
  • 8,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 45.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
  • 64,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BMW R 1300 GS Climbs The World's Highest Active Volcano In Chile
BMW R 1300 GS Climbs The World's Highest Active Volcano In Chile
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8312 second ago

This challenging ascent, starting from sea level, saw four BMW R 1300 GS bikes surpass 6,000 metres within 24 hours.

Volkswagen Teases The ID. 2all: An Affordable Electric SUV
Volkswagen Teases The ID. 2all: An Affordable Electric SUV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-189 second ago

The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models

Volkswagen ID.7 Receives 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP
Volkswagen ID.7 Receives 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-20 second ago

The EV comes with a range of safety features as standard such as Driver Attention Monitor and Driver Alert System, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Audi R8 Coupe Japan Final Edition: A Farewell with Only 8 Units
Audi R8 Coupe Japan Final Edition: A Farewell with Only 8 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

41 minutes ago

Audi Japan offers an exclusive VIN Art program. Where the owners can personalise a metal portrait frame engraved with their car's chassis number.

India Bike Week 2023: Motorcycles, Music, Custom Builds And More!
India Bike Week 2023: Motorcycles, Music, Custom Builds And More!
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

54 minutes ago

Themed ‘Everyone as One’, the tenth edition of the India Bike Week 2023 concluded on a high note

Panasonic Energy Announces Partnership With Sila Nanotechnologies
Panasonic Energy Announces Partnership With Sila Nanotechnologies
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The partnership aims at procuring nano-composite silicon anode material for lithium-ion batteries designed for (EVs)

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition Unveiled Globally
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition Unveiled Globally
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition gets special livery among other upgrades and will be restricted to just 25 units

Mahindra Racing Unveils New Livery For 2024 Formula E Season
Mahindra Racing Unveils New Livery For 2024 Formula E Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The new Mahindra Racing M10Electro is finished in a new red colour scheme complemented by silver and desert grey shades

Kia To Unveil Electric Vehicle Concepts At CES 2024 Based On PBV
Kia To Unveil Electric Vehicle Concepts At CES 2024 Based On PBV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Kia’s PBV is a mobility solution combining “fit-for-purpose” EVs with advanced software solutions largely used for delivery, ride-hailing, and B2B applications

Kia Sonet Facelift: Variants Explained
Kia Sonet Facelift: Variants Explained
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The Kia Sonet facelift is offered in three main trims and seven variants in total

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Kia has debuted the Sonet facelift with revised exteriors, additional technology for the interiors and Level 1 ADAS functionality

Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The vehicle will come with revised styling and some new features, notably, ADAS

Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The carmaker is understood to have stopped taking orders for the vehicle in Europe and Japan.

Fiat Introduces Its Latest Truck: The Titano
Fiat Introduces Its Latest Truck: The Titano
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The model is offered in both single and double cab guises in Algeria, while Brazil focuses solely on the four-door model

Renault Kwid, Triber And Kiger Get Discounts Up To Rs 65,000 This December
Renault Kwid, Triber And Kiger Get Discounts Up To Rs 65,000 This December
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The Renault Kwid and Triber get benefits up to Rs 50,000 while the Kiger gets maximum discounts of up to Rs 65,000

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Achieves Sales Milestone Of 20,000 Units For The Elevate SUV
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved