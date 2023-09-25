Honda Delivers 200 Units Of The Elevate In Chennai
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
25-Sep-23 06:10 PM IST
Highlights
- The automaker rolled out 200 units of these SUVs to customers in the city
- Prices start at Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 16 lakh
- Honda plans to host more of these delivery events in India
Honda Cars India has commenced the delivery of its new mid-size SUV, the Elevate, in Chennai. On the first day of deliveries, the automaker rolled out 200 units of these SUVs to customers in the city. This mirrors a previous significant delivery event when Honda delivered 100 units of the Elevate in Hyderabad. The brand also mentioned its plans to organise similar delivery events in other major cities soon. Production of the Elevate began in July 2023 at the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.
On the first day of deliveries, the automaker rolled out 200 units of these SUVs to customers in the city
The Honda Elevate is available in four variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec ZX variant packs in a range of features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, six airbags, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
The Elevate is available in four variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom)
Under the hood, the Honda Elevate is offered solely with a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Buyers have the choice between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-step continuously variable transmission (CVT). Honda claims that the manual version achieves a fuel efficiency of 15.31 kmpl, while the CVT version offers even better mileage at 16.92 kmpl.
The Elevate is available in a total of 10 colour options
The Elevate is available in a total of 10 colour options, including single-tone and dual-tone choices, catering to diverse customer preferences. These colour options include the new Phoenix Orange Pearl, alongside shades like Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic.
