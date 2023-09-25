Login

Honda Delivers 200 Units Of The Elevate In Chennai

Honda Cars India achieves a milestone by delivering 200 units of the Elevate in Chennai
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

25-Sep-23 06:10 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The automaker rolled out 200 units of these SUVs to customers in the city
  • Prices start at Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 16 lakh
  • Honda plans to host more of these delivery events in India

Honda Cars India has commenced the delivery of its new mid-size SUV, the Elevate, in Chennai. On the first day of deliveries, the automaker rolled out 200 units of these SUVs to customers in the city. This mirrors a previous significant delivery event when Honda delivered 100 units of the Elevate in Hyderabad. The brand also mentioned its plans to organise similar delivery events in other major cities soon. Production of the Elevate began in July 2023 at the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Review: Is It Worth The Wait?

 

On the first day of deliveries, the automaker rolled out 200 units of these SUVs to customers in the city

 

The Honda Elevate is available in four variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec ZX variant packs in a range of features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, six airbags, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

 

Also Read: Honda Delivers 100 Units Of The Elevate In Hyderabad

 

The Elevate is available in four variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate is offered solely with a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Buyers have the choice between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-step continuously variable transmission (CVT). Honda claims that the manual version achieves a fuel efficiency of 15.31 kmpl, while the CVT version offers even better mileage at 16.92 kmpl.

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate: Full Accessories And Accessory Packs Listed

 

The Elevate is available in a total of 10 colour options

 

The Elevate is available in a total of 10 colour options, including single-tone and dual-tone choices, catering to diverse customer preferences. These colour options include the new Phoenix Orange Pearl, alongside shades like Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic.

 

# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda Elevate# Honda Elevate Compact SUV# Honda Elevate deliveries# Honda Elevate SUV

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.5
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
48,795 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 22,732/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2018 Jeep Compass
7.6
0
10
2018 Jeep Compass
39,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 12.25 L
₹ 27,436/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Audi Q3
7.9
0
10
2017 Audi Q3
61,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.90 L
₹ 39,978/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2021 Tata Nexon
2021 Tata Nexon
14,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai New Santro
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai New Santro
28,574 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 4.40 L
₹ 9,854/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG Hector Plus
2021 MG Hector Plus
20,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 16.00 L
₹ 35,834/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 17,917/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
2022 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
25,800 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda WR-V
7.8
0
10
2017 Honda WR-V
47,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
73,810 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Honda Models

Honda City
Honda City

₹ 11.49 - 20.39 Lakh

Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V

₹ 8.83 - 11.86 Lakh

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz

₹ 7.72 - 9.96 Lakh

Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze

₹ 6.99 - 9.6 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 28, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-4818 second ago

The Sonet likely to be launched in early 2024

Hyundai Mobis Unveils Upgraded Mobis Parking System
Hyundai Mobis Unveils Upgraded Mobis Parking System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5283 second ago

The upgraded system can now learn to park in locations while the assisted parking function can now identify parking lines.

Honda Delivers 200 Units Of The Elevate In Chennai
Honda Delivers 200 Units Of The Elevate In Chennai
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-2435 second ago

Honda Cars India achieves a milestone by delivering 200 units of the Elevate in Chennai

Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil
Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Tata said that the buses come with a 350-bar hydrogen storage tank, a 70 kW fuel cell as well as safety systems such as ESC.

BMW iX1 Electric SUV India Launch On September 28
BMW iX1 Electric SUV India Launch On September 28
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The BMW iX1 electric SUV will be launched on September 28, 2023.

Hero Karizma XMR Prices To Be Hiked By Rs 7,000 From October 1
Hero Karizma XMR Prices To Be Hiked By Rs 7,000 From October 1
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Hero says that it will pause taking bookings for the Karizma XMR from midnight on September 30.

Tesla Achieves 5 Million EV Production Milestone
Tesla Achieves 5 Million EV Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The five millionth Tesla, was a Model 3 Highland in Pearl White, produced at the Shanghai plant.

Ford Patents Brake Light Detection System to Elevate Autonomous Vehicle Safety
Ford Patents Brake Light Detection System to Elevate Autonomous Vehicle Safety
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Ford's software includes specialised algorithms for both day and night conditions, optimising brake light detection.

Triumph 250 cc Motocross Bike Showcased; Full Reveal On November 28
Triumph 250 cc Motocross Bike Showcased; Full Reveal On November 28
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The motorcycle is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder engine developed from the ground up by Triumph

Bharat MotoGP Race: Marco Bezzecchi Dominates The First Ever Indian Grand Prix While Marquez And Bagnaia Crash
Bharat MotoGP Race: Marco Bezzecchi Dominates The First Ever Indian Grand Prix While Marquez And Bagnaia Crash
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Jorge Martin, riding for Pramac, narrowly held onto second place in a fierce contest against Fabio Quartararo on a Yamaha.

Honda Elevate: Full Accessories And Accessory Packs Listed
Honda Elevate: Full Accessories And Accessory Packs Listed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Honda SUV has a whole bouquet of accessories to decorate the exterior as well as the interiors

Honda Cars India Updates Its Connect Application With New Features
Honda Cars India Updates Its Connect Application With New Features
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

11 days ago

Honda has updated its Connect application with a range of new features

Honda Delivers 100 Units Of The Elevate In Hyderabad
Honda Delivers 100 Units Of The Elevate In Hyderabad
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 days ago

Honda Cars India has plans to host more of these mega-delivery events across the country.

Honda Elevate vs Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara And Other Rivals: Price Comparison
Honda Elevate vs Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara And Other Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

21 days ago

The Elevate marks Honda’s return to the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

Honda Elevate SUV Launched At Rs 11 Lakh; Available In Seven Variants
Honda Elevate SUV Launched At Rs 11 Lakh; Available In Seven Variants
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

21 days ago

The Elevate was first unveiled in July and is built on the same platform as the City sedan.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Delivers 200 Units Of The Elevate In Chennai
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn