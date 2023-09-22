Login

Honda Elevate: Full Accessories And Accessory Packs Listed

The Honda SUV has a whole bouquet of accessories to decorate the exterior as well as the interiors
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

22-Sep-23 12:44 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Honda Elevate accessories include exterior garnish and protection packages.
  • Accessories also include tyre pressure monitor, dash cam and fog lamps.
  • The Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16 lakh.

We all know how much us Indians love to accessories their cars and that’s why a lot of automakers offer their own personalisation options. Let’s take a look at all the personalisation options on offer with the Honda Elevate


First of all, let’s take a look at the accessory packs. 

Basic KitSignature PackageArmour Package
  • Bucket mat
  • Floor mat
  • Car care kit
  • Mud guard
  • Emergency hammer
  • Key chain


 

  • Bucket mat
  • Front under spoiler
  • Side under spoiler
  • Rear lower garnish
  • Front grille garnish
  • Fog lamp garnish
  • Tail lamp garnish
  • Tail gate garnish
  • Front fender garnish
  • Door mirror garnish
  • Door visor with chrome
  • Quarter pillar garnish
  • Bucket mat
  • Front & rear bumper corner protectors
  • Door edge garnish
  • Tail gate entry guard
  • Side protector
  • Door handle protector


 

The names are self explanatory. The basic kit is what most of the buyers will opt for. But if you want the car to have a little more bling then you can opt for the Signature package. The Armour package adds protection for the exterior and the car floor. 


Also Read: Honda Elevate Review: Is It Worth The Wait?

Exterior AccessoriesInterior Accessories
  • Illuminated side steps
  • Front fog light
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system
  • Body cover
  • Anti-fog film on ORVM


 

  • Ventilated seat cover top
  • Cushion headrest
  • Steering wheel cover
  • Seat cover – Black, Black and Beige, Square Pattern and Ribbed Pattern (black)
  • Foot light
  • Cargo tray
  • Drive view recorder

If you want to opt for accessories a la carte then you have the options mentioned above. The Elevate also gets a dash cam option which has started becoming a popular pick among car owners these days. 

Prices of the Honda Elevate range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. 

# honda elevate# honda cars india

