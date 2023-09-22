Honda Elevate: Full Accessories And Accessory Packs Listed
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
22-Sep-23 12:44 PM IST
Highlights
- Honda Elevate accessories include exterior garnish and protection packages.
- Accessories also include tyre pressure monitor, dash cam and fog lamps.
- The Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16 lakh.
We all know how much us Indians love to accessories their cars and that’s why a lot of automakers offer their own personalisation options. Let’s take a look at all the personalisation options on offer with the Honda Elevate.
First of all, let’s take a look at the accessory packs.
|Basic Kit
|Signature Package
|Armour Package
The names are self explanatory. The basic kit is what most of the buyers will opt for. But if you want the car to have a little more bling then you can opt for the Signature package. The Armour package adds protection for the exterior and the car floor.
Also Read: Honda Elevate Review: Is It Worth The Wait?
|Exterior Accessories
|Interior Accessories
If you want to opt for accessories a la carte then you have the options mentioned above. The Elevate also gets a dash cam option which has started becoming a popular pick among car owners these days.
Prices of the Honda Elevate range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Honda Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-14798 second ago
The Honda SUV has a whole bouquet of accessories to decorate the exterior as well as the interiors
-13930 second ago
This new model features a combination of a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine and an advanced electric motor
-10313 second ago
Ahead of its 2026 debut, Lexus will unveil its next-generation EV concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show
-6713 second ago
This study provides a detailed overview of the automotive retail sector for India.
13 hours ago
The Repsol edition models get the Ross White and Vibrant Orange colour scheme reminiscent of the Team Repsol Honda MotoGP bikes.
14 hours ago
The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm
15 hours ago
Visa issues had disrupted the lead up to the inaugural MotoGP Indian Grand Prix, affecting many teams and riders, including superstar Marc Marquez.
15 hours ago
The agreement strengthened the VWs existing portfolio, which spans from mass-market Volkswagens to the high-end hypercars offered by Bugatti and Rimac
16 hours ago
Audi says that the 2024 model year EVs get an optimized battery cell chemistry for faster charging and a new more efficient and powerful electric motor.
17 hours ago
This extension was announced through a notification, dated September 12, 2023.
7 days ago
Honda has updated its Connect application with a range of new features
11 days ago
Honda Cars India has plans to host more of these mega-delivery events across the country.
17 days ago
The Elevate marks Honda’s return to the highly competitive compact SUV segment.
17 days ago
The Elevate was first unveiled in July and is built on the same platform as the City sedan.
21 days ago
Carmakers are gearing up for the festive season with several launches slated for this month