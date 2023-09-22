Honda Elevate: Full Accessories And Accessory Packs Listed

We all know how much us Indians love to accessories their cars and that’s why a lot of automakers offer their own personalisation options. Let’s take a look at all the personalisation options on offer with the Honda Elevate .



First of all, let’s take a look at the accessory packs.

Basic Kit Signature Package Armour Package Bucket mat

Floor mat

Car care kit

Mud guard

Emergency hammer

Key chain

Bucket mat

Front under spoiler

Side under spoiler

Rear lower garnish

Front grille garnish

Fog lamp garnish

Tail lamp garnish

Tail gate garnish

Front fender garnish

Door mirror garnish

Door visor with chrome

Quarter pillar garnish Bucket mat

Front & rear bumper corner protectors

Door edge garnish

Tail gate entry guard

Side protector

Door handle protector



The names are self explanatory. The basic kit is what most of the buyers will opt for. But if you want the car to have a little more bling then you can opt for the Signature package. The Armour package adds protection for the exterior and the car floor.



Exterior Accessories Interior Accessories Illuminated side steps

Front fog light

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Body cover

Anti-fog film on ORVM

Ventilated seat cover top

Cushion headrest

Steering wheel cover

Seat cover – Black, Black and Beige, Square Pattern and Ribbed Pattern (black)

Foot light

Cargo tray

Drive view recorder

If you want to opt for accessories a la carte then you have the options mentioned above. The Elevate also gets a dash cam option which has started becoming a popular pick among car owners these days.

Prices of the Honda Elevate range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.