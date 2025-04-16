India-Made Honda Elevate (WR-V) Scores 5 Stars In Japan NCAP Crash Tests

The made-in-India Honda Elevate – sold as the WR-V in Japan – has achieved a 5-star safety rating in the Japan New Car Assessment Programme (JNCAP) crash tests. This marks the first public safety evaluation of the compact SUV, as it has not yet been assessed by Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP. Produced at Honda’s Tapukara facility in India, the Elevate is exported to various international markets, including Japan. It is also the first India-made Honda vehicle to be shipped to the Japanese market.

In the JNCAP tests, the Elevate achieved an overall score of 90 per cent (176.23 out of 193.8 points). It received a 95 per cent score (82.22/85.8) in preventive safety performance, and an 86 per cent score (86.01/100) in collision safety performance. Furthermore, it scored 57.73 points for occupant protection and 28.28 points for pedestrian protection.

In the full-frontal collision test, the Elevate managed a 96 per cent for the driver and 88 per cent for the rear passenger. In the offset frontal collision test, it received 86.9 per cent for the driver and a full 100 per cent for the rear passenger. The side collision safety test also resulted in maximum points. For pedestrian protection, the SUV scored 2.91 out of 4 for head protection and a perfect 4 out of 4 for leg protection.

The Honda Elevate is equipped with Honda Sensing, which is essentially an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The suite includes features like collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic high beam, and lane watch camera, which has aided the Elevate to secure maximum points in this category.

Under the hood, the Japanese-spec Elevate continues with the existing 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which is tuned for 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. It will come with a CVT automatic gearbox as standard, with no manual option.