Bharat NCAP Extends 5-Star Rating To New Tata Nexon EV 45 Variants

Until recently, the Tata Nexon EV's Bharat NCAP rating was only applicable to variants with the 30 kWh and 40.5 kWh battery packs.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 23, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Nexon EV variants with the bigger 45 kWh battery are now 5-start rated
  • The new rating applies to Nexon EVs produced from March 2025 onwards
  • The Nexon EV is priced from Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme, aka Bharat NCAP, has announced extending Tata Nexon EV’s 5-star safety rating to the EV’s newer variants with the 45 kWh battery. Last year, when the Nexon EV received the crash test rating, but back then it only came with 30 and 40.5 kWh battery packs. Later, the company introduced new range-topping options with a 45 kWh battery pack, but the rating did not apply to them. The new rating applies to Nexon EVs produced from March 2025 onwards. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Secures Five Stars In Latest Bharat NCAP Crash Test

 

undefined

 

Earlier this year, Tata discontinued the 40.5 kWh battery pack variants, and it became important for the company to have a 5-star rating for all variants of the Nexon EV. And that has finally happened with Bharat NCAP extending the safety rating to variants with 45 kWh battery packs. These include the – Creative, Fearless, Empowered and Empowered+ and the Dark and Red Dark trims of the Nexon EV.

 

Tata Nexon EV 45 Web 16

 

As for the crash test scores, for adult occupant protection, the Nexon EV scored 29.86 points out of a total 32. The SUV provided adequate to good protection to both the driver and front passenger in the frontal offset crash as well as the side impact test. Under child occupant protection tests, the Nexon EV scored 44.95 points out of a total 49, bagging 23.95 points out of 24 for the safety offered to the child test dummies in the crash tests, 12 points for the performance of the child restraint systems, dropping a few points on the vehicle assessment test score, with nine points out of 13.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 Review: Max Range, Max Value?

 

Tata Nexon EV 45 Web 19

 

Compared to the older 40.5 kWh battery, the Tata Nexon EV’s 45 kWh battery pack powers to electric motor to offer an additional 5 bhp, bringing the total output to 148 bhp. The 30 kWh unit helps produce 127 bhp, but both versions offer the same 215 Nm torque. Prices start at Rs. 12.49 lakh and go up to Rs. 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Popular Tata Models