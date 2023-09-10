Login

Honda Delivers 100 Units Of The Elevate In Hyderabad

Honda Cars India has plans to host more of these mega-delivery events across the country.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

10-Sep-23 04:28 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Prices start at Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 16 lakh
  • Available in four variants
  • Honda plans to host more of these delivery events in India

Honda Cars India has commenced delivering its new mid-size SUV, the Elevate, in Hyderabad. On the first day of deliveries, the car manufacturer handed over 100 of these SUVs to customers in the city. This marks the beginning of similar delivery events set to happen in major cities soon, as the brand has plans to host more of these events across the country.

 

The Elevate comes in four different variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX

 

The Elevate comes in four different variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX, with prices starting at Rs. 11 lakh and going up to Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-of-the-line ZX variant is packed with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, soft-touch leatherette on the dash, an assistant side and rearview mirror, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, six airbags, and advanced driver assistance systems for safety.

 

The top-of-the-line ZX variant is packed with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, soft-touch leatherette on the dash and more

 

In light of the event, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., stated, "We are excited to deliver our much-anticipated SUV, the Honda Elevate, to our esteemed customers at this special and memorable mega delivery event. Today we are delivering 100 units of Elevate in Hyderabad, followed by many more events in other cities in the coming days. We are overwhelmed by the excitement and appreciation for the Honda Elevate. We believe the strong entry of the Honda Elevate in the Indian SUV market will open new vistas for our brand's presence in the country. We welcome all Elevate customers into our Honda family."

 

Prices start at Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate boasts a 1.5-litre V-TEC engine that delivers 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-step continuously variable transmission (CVT). Honda claims that the manual version of the SUV can achieve a fuel efficiency of 15.31 kmpl, while the CVT version offers even better mileage at 16.92 kmpl.

