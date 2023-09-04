Honda Elevate vs Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara And Other Rivals: Price Comparison

Honda Cars India has announced prices for the Elevate compact SUV. Priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), the Elevate marks Honda’s return to the highly competitive compact SUV segment since the discontinuation of the BR-V. Unveiled to the public earlier in the year, the Elevate is based on the Honda City platform, shares the same petrol engine and is loaded with kit as well to help it compete with rivals.

Honda, however, returns to a segment that has changed quite notably in the intervening period. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have serious contenders with the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Kia entered with fray with the Seltos – now facelifted. MG launched the Astor and Skoda and Volkswagen launched the Kushaq and Taigun siblings.

So how does the new Honda compare to its rivals in terms of price? Lets find out:

Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta

Honda Elevate Price (ex-showroom) Hyundai Creta Price (ex-showroom) Kia Seltos Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 MT Rs 11.00 - Rs 14.90 lakh 1.5 MT Rs 10.87 - 15.17 lakh 1.5 MT Rs 10.90 - 15.20 lakh 1.5 CVT Rs 13.21 - 16.00 lakh 1.5 CVT Rs 16.33 - 17.89 lakh 1.5 CVT Rs 16.60 lakh -- -- -- -- 1.5T iMT Rs 15.00 - 18.30 lakh -- -- -- -- 1.5 T DCT Rs 19.20 - 20.00 lakh -- -- 1.5D MT Rs 11.96 - 17.59 lakh 1.5D iMT Rs 12.00 - 18.30 lakh -- -- 1.5D AT Rs 19.00 - 19.20 lakh 1.5D AT Rs 18.20 - 20.00 lakh

The Seltos and Creta have long been the favourites of buyers in this segment. Compared head-on, the Elevate has the highest starting price of the trio with the Creta and Seltos undercutting the SUV by up to Rs 13,000. The Elevate CVT however undercuts the prices of its rivals quite notably. The Honda also undercuts its rivals in terms of pricing for its top variants.

The Seltos top variants are exclusive to the turbo-petrol variant which notably drives up prices. Additionally, both the Seltos and Creta get diesel engine options which the Elevate lacks. Do keep in mind that both the Elevate and Seltos prices are introductory.

Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Honda Elevate Price (ex-showroom) Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 MT Rs 11.00 - Rs 14.90 lakh 1.5 MT Rs 10.86 - 17.34 lakh 1.5 MT Rs 10.70 - 16.91 lakh 1.5 CVT Rs 13.21 - 16.00 lakh 1.5 AT Rs 13.81 - 17.24 lakh 1.5 AT Rs 13.60 - 16.91 lakh -- -- 1.5 Hybrid CVT Rs 16.46 - 19.99 lakh 1.5 Hybrid CVT Rs 18.33 - 19.83 lakh -- -- 1.5 CNG MT Rs 13.56 - 15.44 lakh 1.5 CNG MT Rs 13.05 - 14.68 lakh

A similar theme follows here too with the Toyota and Maruti undercutting the Elevate petrol manual when it comes to the base variant. For the top variants, the Hyryder and Grand Vitara have a higher price though that does get you the added advantage of all-wheel drive. The front-wheel drive variants are priced more closely at Rs 16.04 lakh for the Hyryder and the Grand Vitara actually undercutting the Elevate at Rs 15.41 lakh.

The Elevate CVT meanwhile undercuts the two SUVs across all variants for now though the Honda lacks the advantage of a strong-hybrid powertrain as well as CNG variants.

Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun

Honda Elevate Price (ex-showroom) Volkswagen Taigun Price (ex-showroom) Skoda Kushaq Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 MT Rs 11.00 - Rs 14.90 lakh 1.0 TSI MT Rs 11.62-15.84 lakh 1.0 TSI MT Rs 11.59 - 15.79 lakh 1.5 CVT Rs 13.21 - 16.00 lakh 1.0 TSI AT Rs 15.20 - 17.35 lakh 1.0 TSI AT Rs 15.14 - 17.44 lakh -- -- 1.5 TSI MT Rs 16.26 - 18.20 lakh 1.5 TSI MT Rs 14.99 - 17.99 lakh -- -- 1.5 TSI AT Rs 16.80 - 19.46 lakh 1.5 TSI AT Rs 16.79 - 19.19 lakh

The Kushaq and Taigun are the only SUVs in this segment to get turbo-petrol engines as standard. In terms of pricing, the European siblings are pricier than the Elevate across the board though the pair's TSI engines promise peppier performance for the additional outlay. The 1.5 TSI models are notably pricier.

Honda Elevate vs MG Astor

Honda Elevate Price (ex-showroom) MG Astor Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 MT Rs 11.00 - Rs 14.90 lakh 1.5 MT Rs 10.82 - 15.25 lakh 1.5 CVT Rs 13.21 - 16.00 lakh 1.5 CVT Rs 13.94 - 17.10 lakh -- -- 1.4T AT Rs 17.11 - 18.69 lakh

Compared to the Astor, the Elevate is quite competitively priced. One does have to note that the fully-loaded variant of the Astor is exclusive to the automatics - unlike the Honda - which does make the pricing difference more significant for the manual variants. Both SUVs get ADAS functions on the top model though the Astor, as with many SUVs here, gets the option of a more potent turbo-petrol engine.