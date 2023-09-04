Login

Honda Elevate vs Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara And Other Rivals: Price Comparison

The Elevate marks Honda’s return to the highly competitive compact SUV segment.
By Jaiveer Mehra

4 mins read

04-Sep-23 04:31 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Honda Elevate priced from Rs 11 lakh up to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Goes up against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
  • Availablel solely with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

Honda Cars India has announced prices for the Elevate compact SUV. Priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), the Elevate marks Honda’s return to the highly competitive compact SUV segment since the discontinuation of the BR-V. Unveiled to the public earlier in the year, the Elevate is based on the Honda City platform, shares the same petrol engine and is loaded with kit as well to help it compete with rivals.

 

Also read: Honda Elevate SUV Launched At Rs 11 Lakh; Available In Seven Variants
 

Honda, however, returns to a segment that has changed quite notably in the intervening period. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have serious contenders with the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Kia entered with fray with the Seltos – now facelifted. MG launched the Astor and Skoda and Volkswagen launched the Kushaq and Taigun siblings.

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Compact SUV Unveiled In India Ahead Of October Launch
 

So how does the new Honda compare to its rivals in terms of price? Lets find out:

 

Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta

Honda ElevatePrice (ex-showroom)Hyundai CretaPrice (ex-showroom)Kia SeltosPrice (ex-showroom)
1.5 MTRs 11.00 - Rs 14.90 lakh1.5 MTRs 10.87 - 15.17 lakh1.5 MTRs 10.90 - 15.20 lakh
1.5 CVTRs 13.21 - 16.00 lakh1.5 CVTRs 16.33 - 17.89 lakh1.5 CVTRs 16.60 lakh
--------1.5T iMTRs 15.00 - 18.30 lakh
--------1.5 T DCTRs 19.20 - 20.00 lakh
----1.5D MTRs 11.96 - 17.59 lakh1.5D iMTRs 12.00 - 18.30 lakh
----1.5D ATRs 19.00 - 19.20 lakh1.5D ATRs 18.20 - 20.00 lakh

 

The Seltos and Creta have long been the favourites of buyers in this segment. Compared head-on, the Elevate has the highest starting price of the trio with the Creta and Seltos undercutting the SUV by up to Rs 13,000. The Elevate CVT however undercuts the prices of its rivals quite notably. The Honda also undercuts its rivals in terms of pricing for its top variants.

 

 

The Seltos top variants are exclusive to the turbo-petrol variant which notably drives up prices. Additionally, both the Seltos and Creta get diesel engine options which the Elevate lacks. Do keep in mind that both the Elevate and Seltos prices are introductory.

 

Also read: Honda Elevate Review: Is It Worth The Wait?
 

Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

 

Honda ElevatePrice (ex-showroom)Toyota Urban Cruiser HyryderPrice (ex-showroom)Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraPrice (ex-showroom)
1.5 MTRs 11.00 - Rs 14.90 lakh1.5 MTRs 10.86 - 17.34 lakh1.5 MTRs 10.70 - 16.91 lakh
1.5 CVTRs 13.21 - 16.00 lakh1.5 ATRs 13.81 - 17.24 lakh1.5 ATRs 13.60 - 16.91 lakh
----1.5 Hybrid CVTRs 16.46 - 19.99 lakh1.5 Hybrid CVTRs 18.33 - 19.83 lakh
----1.5 CNG MTRs 13.56 - 15.44 lakh1.5 CNG MTRs 13.05 - 14.68 lakh

 

A similar theme follows here too with the Toyota and Maruti undercutting the Elevate petrol manual when it comes to the base variant. For the top variants, the Hyryder and Grand Vitara have a higher price though that does get you the added advantage of all-wheel drive. The front-wheel drive variants are priced more closely at Rs 16.04 lakh for the Hyryder and the Grand Vitara actually undercutting the Elevate at Rs 15.41 lakh.

 

The Elevate CVT meanwhile undercuts the two SUVs across all variants for now though the Honda lacks the advantage of a strong-hybrid powertrain as well as CNG variants.

 

Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun

 

Honda ElevatePrice (ex-showroom)Volkswagen TaigunPrice (ex-showroom)Skoda KushaqPrice (ex-showroom)
1.5 MTRs 11.00 - Rs 14.90 lakh1.0 TSI MTRs 11.62-15.84 lakh1.0 TSI MTRs 11.59 - 15.79 lakh
1.5 CVTRs 13.21 - 16.00 lakh1.0 TSI ATRs 15.20 - 17.35 lakh1.0 TSI ATRs 15.14 - 17.44 lakh
----1.5 TSI MTRs 16.26 - 18.20 lakh1.5 TSI MTRs 14.99 - 17.99 lakh
----1.5 TSI ATRs 16.80 - 19.46 lakh1.5 TSI ATRs 16.79 - 19.19 lakh

 

The Kushaq and Taigun are the only SUVs in this segment to get turbo-petrol engines as standard. In terms of pricing, the European siblings are pricier than the Elevate across the board though the pair's TSI engines promise peppier performance for the additional outlay. The 1.5 TSI models are notably pricier.

 

 

Honda Elevate vs MG Astor

 

Honda ElevatePrice (ex-showroom)MG AstorPrice (ex-showroom)
1.5 MTRs 11.00 - Rs 14.90 lakh1.5 MTRs 10.82 - 15.25 lakh
1.5 CVTRs 13.21 - 16.00 lakh1.5 CVTRs 13.94 - 17.10 lakh
----1.4T ATRs 17.11 - 18.69 lakh

 

Compared to the Astor, the Elevate is quite competitively priced. One does have to note that the fully-loaded variant of the Astor is exclusive to the automatics - unlike the Honda - which does make the pricing difference more significant for the manual variants. Both SUVs get ADAS functions on the top model though the Astor, as with many SUVs here, gets the option of a more potent turbo-petrol engine.

