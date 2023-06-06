Honda Elevate Compact SUV Unveiled In India Ahead Of October Launch

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has taken the wraps off its latest product for India – the Elevate compact SUV. The Elevate – which will enter a hotly-contested compact SUV segment, currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta – will be launched in October, to coincide with the festive season in India. Bookings for the SUV, which will be manufactured at Honda's Tapukara plant, will be opened in July. India will be the first market to get the Elevate, which will also be exported to other countries, as exports make up 20 per cent of Honda Car India's total sales. The carmaker also confirmed that it will launch four more SUVs by 2030, and that its entire passenger vehicle line-up in India, as well as in most major markets worldwide, will be fully electric by 2040.

The Elevate's 2,650 mm wheelbase is longer than that of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The Elevate – designed at the carmaker’s Asia-Pacific R&D centre – echoes Honda’s global design language for SUVs. The Elevate’s chunky appearance is further emphasised by its square-jawed front-end. The SUV features all-LED headlights and tail-lights, a large grille, with a large, wing-like chrome bar placed on top, connecting the headlights, and a faux skid plate. Other vital styling elements include a blacked-out A-pillar, a contrast roof, a high waist line, prominent roof rails, chrome door handles, squared-off wheel arch cladding and dual-tone alloy wheels. At the back, the Elevate’s tail-lights feature slim LED elements, with the registration plate housing carved into the boot lid.

Boot space is rated at 458 litres; rear seat features 60:40 split for added practicality.

The Elevate – based on the same platform as the City sedan – measures in at 4,312 mm in length, 1,650 mm in height and 1,790 mm in width, with a 2,650 mm wheelbase. Boot space is rated at 458 litres, while ground clearance is an impressive 220 mm. The Elevate has a turning radius of 5.2 metres, claims Honda.

Dual-tone dash of the Elevate features a 10.25-inch freestanding touchscreen.

Inside, the Elevate has a layered dashboard and a dual-tone colour scheme, with a freestanding, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking pride of place on the dash. Also part of the package are a 7.0-inch colour digital instruments display, the ‘LaneWatch’ camera-based blind spot monitoring system, automatic climate control and a reverse camera. Higher variants of the Elevate will feature a sunroof, a feature that is now highly sought-after, especially at the premium end of the market. Notably, the Creta has a panoramic sunroof, while the Elevate, will offer a standard-size sunroof.

The Elevate rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Just like the City, the Elevate, too, gets advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Termed ‘Honda Sensing’, the ADAS suite includes adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation system, collision mitigation braking system, lane keep assist, lead car departure notification and auto high-beam assist. Other safety features include hill start assist, vehicle stability assist and a rear seatbelt reminder system.

The Elevate is powered by the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine as seen in the City.

The Elevate is equipped with the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine as the City sedan. Peak output for this engine is rated at 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. This engine is also designed to run on E20 fuel, says Honda. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual and a continuously variable transmission (CVT). An all-electric SUV based on the Elevate will also arrive within the next three years, said Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, HCIL.

The first SUV to wear the Honda badge in India since the CR-V (discontinued in 2020), the Honda Elevate will face stiff competition, as it will go up against the Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. It will also have to contend with the soon-to-be-launched Citroen C3 Aircross, which has an extra row of seats to offer, too. With Honda having prioritised high localisation levels, expect prices for the Elevate compact SUV to be in the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).