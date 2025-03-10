Takashi Nakajima Appointed New President & CEO Of Honda Cars India

Honda Cars India (HCIL) is set to undergo a leadership change with parent firm Honda Motor Company appointing Takashi Nakajima as its new President and CEO. Nakajima will take charge from April 1, 2025, with current CEO Takuya Tsumura set to move to a new role at the Honda Motor Company head office in Japan.

Current Honda Cars India CEO Takuya Tsumura will move to Honda's head office in Japan after the completion of his three-year term; Tsumura took over as CEO of Honda Cars India in April 2022.

Incoming HCIL CEO Nakajima has spent over 30 years with the Honda Motor Company across various roles in Business Planning, Product Planning, Marketing and Sales Promotion in markets like Japan, China, Spain, Czech Republic and Russia. Prior to his appointment as Honda Cars India CEO, Nakajima served as the President of Honda Car Russia since 2021 and was also in charge of Product Planning, Marketing and Corporate Communication for Honda’s automobile business in Japan.



Nakajima’s predecessor, Tsumura, meanwhile, will be completing his three-year tenure at the helm of Honda Cars India. Tsumura took over his current role in April 2022. Under Tsumura’s watch, the company saw some notable product launches, including those of the Honda City e:HEV strong hybrid sedan and the new third-generation Amaze subcompact sedan. Nakajima also oversaw the return of the company to the compact SUV with the new Elevate as well as made inroads towards the introduction of its first EV for India.