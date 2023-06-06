Honda Elevate Global Debut LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images

Honda Cars India is all set to globally reveal the Elevate, its latest offering in the compact SUV segment. Although the manufacturer has dropped a few teasers of the vehicle over time, many principal details about the vehicle still remain largely unknown. The SUV will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Volkswagen Taigun.

The Elevate’s styling is said to be resemblant to its global SUV line up. Teasers of the car have given us a small glimpse of the vehicle’s design over time. The SUV will get a split headlight setup and a large grille. The SUV’s taillights are expected to be linked by a light bar, with the registration plate housing carved into the boot lid. Recent spy shots of the vehicle also revealed the presence of a 360-degree camera placed under the ORVMs. Other features that we know of so far include an electric sunroof that was earlier teased. The car is also expected to feature ADAS along with many other safety features.

The Elevate is expected to be based on the City sedan and be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Honda will also likely incorporate a strong hybrid system. Transmission options will likely include a six-speed manual and a continuously variable transmission (CVT). We expect the Elevate to be priced in the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).