Honda Elevate Global Debut LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images

The Elevate is likely to be based on the same platform as the City and will be Honda's first offering in the compact SUV segment.
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
06-Jun-23 10:44 AM IST
Honda Elevate (1).jpg

Honda Cars India is all set to globally reveal the Elevate, its latest offering in the compact SUV segment. Although the manufacturer has dropped a few teasers of the vehicle over time, many principal details about the vehicle still remain largely unknown. The SUV will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Volkswagen Taigun.

The Elevate’s styling is said to be resemblant to its global SUV line up. Teasers of the car have given us a small glimpse of the vehicle’s design over time. The SUV will get a split headlight setup and a large grille. The SUV’s taillights are expected to be linked by a light bar, with the registration plate housing carved into the boot lid. Recent spy shots of the vehicle also revealed the presence of a 360-degree camera placed under the ORVMs. Other features that we know of so far include an electric sunroof that was earlier teased. The car is also expected to feature ADAS along with many other safety features. 

 

The Elevate is expected to be based on the City sedan and be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Honda will also likely incorporate a strong hybrid system. Transmission options will likely include a six-speed manual and a continuously variable transmission (CVT). We expect the Elevate to be priced in the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

01:06 PM
Jun 06, 2023

Here's a look at the rear section of the car.

01:00 PM
Jun 06, 2023

The Elevate gets 17-inch wheels.

12:46 PM
Jun 06, 2023

Bookings for the Elevate will begin in July with the launch to be followed in October.

12:42 PM
Jun 06, 2023

The Elevate has finally been unveiled in the flesh.

 

12:38 PM
Jun 06, 2023

Here are some other features that the SUV will get.

12:37 PM
Jun 06, 2023

The SUV comes with Honda Sensing technology and gets a range of safety features.

12:34 PM
Jun 06, 2023

The car gets a 6-speed Manual along with a CVT as its gearbox options.

12:31 PM
Jun 06, 2023

The SUV comes with a 1.5 litre V-TEC engine that makes 120 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.

12:27 PM
Jun 06, 2023

Honda has just unveiled the dimensions of the Elevate.

11:27 AM
Jun 06, 2023

The car gets an all-new interior layout along with a newly designed infotainment system.

12:23 PM
Jun 06, 2023

Honda has revealed the Elevate's exterior in a series of design sketches

12:20 PM
Jun 06, 2023

Honda plans to introduce an EV based on this SUV in the next 3 years.

 

12:16 PM
Jun 06, 2023

The Honda Elevate will be the first strong hybrid with ADAS technology in the compact-SUV segment.

12:06 PM
Jun 06, 2023

India will be the first market for Elevate. The car will also be exported to other markets afterwards.

 

11:40 AM
Jun 06, 2023

For now, we get to see the car under wraps.

 

11:37 AM
Jun 06, 2023

The world premiere of the Elevate is all set to begin in a few minutes.

 

09:21 PM
Jun 06, 2023

Honda is all set to globally reveal its latest offering in the compact SUV market, the Elevate.

 

