Honda Elevate SUV Launched At Rs 11 Lakh; Available In Seven Variants

Honda Cars India has finally launched its latest compact SUV, the Elevate in the Indian market. The Elevate's introductory prices start at Rs 11 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 16 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant (all prices, ex-showroom). First unveiled in July, the Elevate is underpinned by the same platform as the City sedan and represents Honda’s foray into the compact SUV segment after almost 3 years since the BR-V was discontinued back in 2020. The SUV will be manufactured at Honda’s plant in Tapukara.

Variant Prices (ex-showroom) SV Rs 10,99,900 V Rs 12,10,900 V (CVT) Rs 13,20,900 VX Rs 13,49,900 VX (CVT) Rs 14,59,900 ZX Rs 14,89,900 ZX (CVT) Rs 15,99,900

Inside, the Elevate gets a 10.25-inch freestanding touchscreen

In terms of features, the Elevate gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 7.0-inch colour digital instruments display. Other features include the ‘LaneWatch’ camera-based blind spot monitoring system, automatic climate control and a reverse camera. The Elevate also gets ADAS, termed ‘Honda Sensing’, which includes adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation system, collision mitigation braking system, lane keep assist, lead car departure notification and auto high-beam assist. Other safety features include hill start assist, vehicle stability assist and a rear seatbelt reminder system.

The Elevate gets the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine as the City

The Elevate is equipped with the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine as the City sedan. Peak output for this engine is rated at 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. This engine is also designed to run on E20 fuel, says Honda. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual and a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The Elevate’s main rivals in the Indian market include the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.