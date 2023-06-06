Honda Elevate: All You Need To Know About Honda's New Compact SUV

Honda Cars India has added a new product to its global SUV line-up with the Honda Elevate making its world premiere. This compact SUV has finally been unveiled in full, showcasing its features and a new design. The Elevate will face tough competition in the compact SUV segment from a variety of models, with its most prominent rival being the Hyundai Creta, which is among the best-selling passenger vehicles in India.

Honda Elevate: Design and styling

The Elevate has an imposing front-end.

On the outside, the Honda Elevate has an imposing front-end. It features Honda's wing-like chrome bar sitting atop the large, blacked-out grille, stretching into the LED headlights. Additional important design features consist of a blacked-out A-pillar, a contrast roof, roof rails, chrome-finished door handles and dual-tone 17-inch alloys.

Honda Elevate: Interior

With a wheelbase of 2,650 mm, Honda has aimed to maximise rear seat space.

The Elevate has a layered dashboard and a dual-tone colour scheme. Also part of the package are 7.0-inch HD-coloured multi-information cluster which displays information such as fuel consumption, trip metre, outside temperature, G-metre, and a clock on a large display screen. With a wheelbase of 2,650 mm, Honda has aimed to maximise rear seat space. Top-spec variants of the Elevate will feature a single-pane sunroof, whereas, its rival, the Creta, is offered with a panaromic sunroof.

Honda Elevate: Features and connectivity

This display can wirelessly connect to various smartphones via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB

In terms of connectivity and infotainment, the Elevate comes equipped with a 10.25-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system. This display can wirelessly connect to various smartphones via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB. Additionally, it offers access to sub-screen functions such as the Assistant Side View Monitor (ASVM), Assistant Rear View Monitor (ARVM), wireless charging and shortcuts commonly used for infotainment settings.

Honda Elevate: Safety

The Elevate incorporates the ‘Honda Sensing’ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Honda has also stressed on safety features, as the Elevate incorporates the ‘Honda Sensing’ suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These include adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation system, collision mitigation braking system, lane keep assist, lead car departure notification and auto high-beam assist. Other safety features include six airbags, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, the camera-based ‘Lane-Watch’ blind spot monitor and a reverse camera.

Honda Elevate: Manufacturing

The Tapukara plant in Rajasthan will be the manufacturing hub for the Honda Elevate

The Tapukara plant in Rajasthan will be the manufacturing hub for the Honda Elevate. With a maximum capacity of 2 lakh units, the plant only produced 1.2 lakh vehicles last year.

Honda also plans to export the Elevate from India to other markets in the time to come, as exports make up 20 per cent of Honda Car India's total sales.

Honda Elevate: Engine and transmissions

It is powered by a 1.5-litre V-TEC engine that produces 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre V-TEC engine that produces a peak 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Buyers will have the option of a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-step continuously variable transmission (CVT). There is no diesel engine option, and Honda has ruled out a strong hybrid powertrain for the Elevate. It has, however, confirmed there will be an all-electric SUV based on the Elevate that will be launched within three years.

Honda Elevate: Bookings and launch details

Bookings for the Elevate are set to begin in July 2023, followed by the market launch in October. We anticipate prices to be in the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).