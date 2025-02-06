Honda Cars India Achieves E20 Fuel Compliance Certification For Entire Lineup

Honda Cars India has announced it has successfully achieved E20 (20 per cent ethanol, 80 per cent petrol) fuel compliance certification for its entire lineup. The manufacturer also went on to state that its vehicles have been E20-material compatible since 2009. With this, the manufacturer has met the requirement ahead of the stipulated deadline, with all cars manufactured after April 1, 2025 having to be E20 fuel-compatible.

Speaking on the development, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "At Honda Cars India, we are committed to driving sustainable mobility solutions and all our cars have been E20 material compatible since January 2009 enabling our customers to seamlessly adopt the greener E20 fuel without any modifications. The latest compliance certification for all our current models ahead of the pan India E20 fuel introduction aligns with the Government of India’s goal to implement greener fuels. As India moves towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, HCIL will continue to remain at the forefront.”

Honda recently launched the third-generation Amaze in India.

Honda’s lineup in India that currently includes the Elevate, City and Amaze. The company’s last launch in India was the third-generation Amaze subcompact sedan. Offered in three trims, the company recently rolled out a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 on the new Amaze. As a result, prices for the vehicle now range from Rs 8.10 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom).