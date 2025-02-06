Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeToyota bZ4XMG 4 EVAudi New Q5
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300RKTM New 390 Duke
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Honda Cars India Achieves E20 Fuel Compliance Certification For Entire Lineup

Honda’s lineup currently consists of the Elevate, City and Amaze, which have all received E20 fuel compliance certification
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda has achieved E20 fuel compliance certification for its lineup.
  • Honda stated that its vehicles have been E20 material-compatible since 2009.
  • The manufacturer has met the regulation well ahead of the stipulated deadline.

Honda Cars India has announced it has successfully achieved E20 (20 per cent ethanol, 80 per cent petrol) fuel compliance certification for its entire lineup. The manufacturer also went on to state that its vehicles have been E20-material compatible since 2009. With this, the manufacturer has met the requirement ahead of the stipulated deadline, with all cars manufactured after April 1, 2025 having to be E20 fuel-compatible.

 

Also ReadHonda Amaze Gen 2 To Remain On Sale Alongside All-New Sedan
 

Speaking on the development, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "At Honda Cars India, we are committed to driving sustainable mobility solutions and all our cars have been E20 material compatible since January 2009 enabling our customers to seamlessly adopt the greener E20 fuel without any modifications. The latest compliance certification for all our current models ahead of the pan India E20 fuel introduction aligns with the Government of India’s goal to implement greener fuels. As India moves towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, HCIL will continue to remain at the forefront.”

 

Also ReadHonda Amaze Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000: Check Updated Variant-Wise Prices
 

Honda Amaze 2024 35

Honda recently launched the third-generation Amaze in India.

 

Honda’s lineup in India that currently includes the Elevate, City and Amaze. The company’s last launch in India was the third-generation Amaze subcompact sedan. Offered in three trims, the company recently rolled out a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 on the new Amaze. As a result, prices for the vehicle now range from Rs 8.10 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom). 

# Honda Car India# Honda Elevate# Honda E20 Certification# E20 Certification# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The introductory price range for the third-gen Amaze has now ended and the price hike ranges between Rs 10,000 - Rs 30,000 depending on the variant.
    Honda Amaze Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000: Check Updated Variant-Wise Prices
  • Honda has given the all-black treatment to its Elevate compact SUV with the introduction of the Black Edition.
    Honda Elevate Black Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.51 Lakh
  • The Elevate has carved a name for itself the very popular C-SUV segment. Why is it making a mark and why should you consider it over the others? Let’s find out.
    Honda Elevate Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • After the Apex Edition launched around the festive season, the C-SUV will get a blacked-out treatment to attract more buyers
    Honda Elevate Black Edition To Be Launched Soon
  • Offered in the V and VX trims of the Elevate, the Apex Edition variants are Rs 15,000 more expensive than the equivalent variants of the standard vehicle
    Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched In India At Rs 12.86 Lakh

Latest Reviews

  • Skoda Auto India has teamed up with Zepto, the quick-commerce company, to deliver its Kylaq in 10 minutes for test drives to potential customers.
    Skoda Kylaq On Zepto: Now, Get A Test Drive As Quick As Your Groceries
  • In January 2025, the auto sector sold 22,91,621 vehicles, witnessing 6.63 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 21,49,117 units sold in January 2024.
    Auto Sales January 2025: India’s Total Vehicle Retails See 7% Growth At 22,91,621 Units
  • With the purchase window set to open on February 12, this iteration of the Shotgun is a result of Royal Enfield’s collaboration with Icon Motorsports.
    Royal Enfield ‘Shotgun 650 X Icon’ Edition Priced At Rs 4.25 Lakh; Limited To 100 Units
  • Honda’s lineup currently consists of the Elevate, City and Amaze, which have all received E20 fuel compliance certification
    Honda Cars India Achieves E20 Fuel Compliance Certification For Entire Lineup
  • The KTM 390 Enduro R is a more serious off-roader and packs the same 399 cc motor that powers the 390 Duke and now the 390 Adventure range.
    2025 KTM 390 Enduro R Launch Confirmed To Happen Soon
  • The new KTM 390 Adventure was globally unveiled at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan and is powered by the 399 cc LC4c engine
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Launched; Prices Start From Rs 2.91 Lakh
  • The latest 250 Adventure model gets an all-new design in the same vein as the larger 390 ADV.
    2025 KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India At Rs 2.60 Lakh
  • The Pack Two trim of the BE 6 is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh, while the same trim of the XEV 9e is priced at Rs 24.90 lakh
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack Two, Pack One Above And Pack Three Select Prices Revealed
  • The Ghost Series II goes on sale in India in three forms: standard, extended-wheelbase and the more sporting Black Badge.
    Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.95 Crore
  • In its 2024 financial briefing, Ferrari’s CEO Benedetto Vigna hinted at the unveil by mentioning, “Our future will be revealed on October 9.”.
    Ferrari To Unveil Its First Electric Car On October 9; Six New Models In The Pipeline For 2025

Popular Honda Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved