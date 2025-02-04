Honda Amaze Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000: Check Updated Variant-Wise Prices

Honda Car India launched the third-generation Amaze on December 4, 2024. Now, two months after its launch, its introductory price offer has ended and the automaker has increased the prices of the subcompact sedan by up to Rs 30,000, depending on the variant. It is available in three trims – V, VX, and ZX – with prices now ranging between Rs 8.10 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variant Old Price New Price Difference V MT Rs 8.00 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh Rs 10,000 V CVT Rs 9.20 lakh Rs 9.35 lakh Rs 15,000 VX MT Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.20 lakh Rs 10,000 VX CVT Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.15 lakh Rs 15,000 ZX MT Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 10 lakh Rs 30,000 ZX CVT Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 11.20 lakh Rs 30,000

The base V MT and mid-spec VX MT variants have seen a price increase of Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, the V CVT and VX CVT variants have received a hike of Rs 15,000 each. The ZX trim has witnessed the steepest hike, with both the manual and CVT versions becoming costlier by Rs 30,000.

Drawing design inspiration from larger Honda models like the City and Elevate, the new Amaze has slightly altered dimensions compared to its predecessor. It comes equipped with an 8.0-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. On the safety front, the subcompact sedan packs six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, ABS with EBD, and other standard safety features.

The new Amaze retains the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which delivers a peak output of 88.5 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard, while a CVT option is available across all variants. Honda claims fuel efficiency figures of 18.65 kmpl for the manual version and 19.46 kmpl for the CVT.