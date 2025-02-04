Login
Honda Amaze Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000: Check Updated Variant-Wise Prices

The introductory price range for the third-gen Amaze has now ended and the price hike ranges between Rs 10,000 - Rs 30,000 depending on the variant.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 4, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Base V MT variant has received a price hike of Rs 10,000
  • Top-spec ZX trim level gets the maximum hike of Rs 30,000
  • Prices now range between Rs 8.10 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh

Honda Car India launched the third-generation Amaze on December 4, 2024. Now, two months after its launch, its introductory price offer has ended and the automaker has increased the prices of the subcompact sedan by up to Rs 30,000, depending on the variant. It is available in three trims – V, VX, and ZX – with prices now ranging between Rs 8.10 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze Review: Practically Flawless

 

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 
V MTRs 8.00 lakhRs 8.10 lakh Rs 10,000
V CVTRs 9.20 lakhRs 9.35 lakh Rs 15,000
VX MT Rs 9.10 lakhRs 9.20 lakh Rs 10,000
VX CVT Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.15 lakh Rs 15,000
ZX MTRs 9.70 lakhRs 10 lakh Rs 30,000
ZX CVT Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 11.20 lakh Rs 30,000

 

The base V MT and mid-spec VX MT variants have seen a price increase of Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, the V CVT and VX CVT variants have received a hike of Rs 15,000 each. The ZX trim has witnessed the steepest hike, with both the manual and CVT versions becoming costlier by Rs 30,000. 

 

Also read: 2025 Honda Amaze Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.00 Lakh

 

Honda Amaze 2024 35

 

Drawing design inspiration from larger Honda models like the City and Elevate, the new Amaze has slightly altered dimensions compared to its predecessor. It comes equipped with an 8.0-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. On the safety front, the subcompact sedan packs six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, ABS with EBD, and other standard safety features.

 

Also read: Honda Amaze Gen 2 To Remain On Sale Alongside All-New Sedan

 

Honda Amaze 2024 40

The new Amaze retains the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which delivers a peak output of 88.5 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard, while a CVT option is available across all variants. Honda claims fuel efficiency figures of 18.65 kmpl for the manual version and 19.46 kmpl for the CVT.

# Honda Car India# 2025 Honda Amaze# New Honda Amaze# Honda Amaze Price hike# Honda Cars in India# Honda Cars# Amaze Subcompact Sedan
